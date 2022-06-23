National Basketball Association 2022 NBA Draft: Grades for all 30 first-round picks 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and this year, the mystery starts at the very top with the Orlando Magic.

Throughout the night, FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst John Fanta will be giving his immediate analysis and grade for each pick in the first round, so make sure to follow along.

1. Orlando Magic : Paolo Banchero , forward, Duke

Before we analyze any talent, let’s make one thing clear: the first name is made for him to be a big star in the NBA because it is so uniquely identifiable. A huge part of what makes Banchero so special is his combination of speed and comfort level to embrace contact. His ball-handling skills are those of a guard, and Banchero’s knack for being able to change the pace in transition is special for a player at his stature. He possesses outstanding body control and can also serve as a facilitator in an offense. His passing ability is underrated.

The biggest issue with Banchero is the perimeter shot. If he shows he can consistently stretch the floor and hit threes in the NBA, he could change a franchise. His 34 percent mark from deep is the area in question, but Banchero carries so many more pros than that con. He can be a go-to star for a team in the NBA.

The Magic are in need of everything. Orlando has an All-NBA Rookie Team member in Franz Wagner, but beyond him, the Magic just need to find quality NBA players. So, while this may come as a surprise, the Magic picked the most NBA ready player in this draft class with the selection of Banchero. Grade: A

By the numbers: Averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 48% from the floor. Becomes fifth Duke player to be drafted No. 1 overall.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder : Chet Holmgren , F/C, Gonzaga

Holmgren is the most debated prospect in this draft class because the unicorn skill set is so fascinating, yet the fact he’s only 195 pounds carries concern regardless of what he did in the college game. But Holmgren likes physicality; he embraces contact and plays comfortably on the interior. The Minneapolis native was a consensus Second Team All-American this past season while notching WCC Defensive Player and Freshman of the Year honors.

It’s not as simple as taking away the perimeter game from him and making him shoot from deep, because Holmgren proved that doesn’t work. The question is simple: Can a body this unique handle the workload of an 82-game NBA season? The league is evolving, and Holmgren possesses the mentality that a big man has to have to achieve success in the league. He has offensive versatility. He has the work ethic and attitude to fit into a locker room. He puts his body on the line if it means he can stop a shot. But, will Holmgren’s lack of weight keep him from being able to battle night in and night out with the best bigs in the world? We shall see.

With four of the top 34 picks in this draft, the Thunder have lost a lot of games and racked up as many assets that they can get. With all of those picks, trying to make the splash of the draft is in play, and it fits the identity of general manager Sam Presti. Holmgren, if he pans out, could prove to be a generational talent. That’s a big "if" but with other picks ahead, it makes a ton of sense to get the unicorn of the draft. Grade: A

By the numbers: Led all of college basketball with a 78.7 defensive rating and averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61% from the field and 39% from three. Is highest-drafted Gonzaga player of all time.

3. Houston Rockets : Jabari Smith , forward, Auburn

Bruce Pearl called him the greatest player he’s ever coached. The NABC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-American lived up to the hype in his one year at Auburn. His shooting stroke is pure, and the catch-and-shoot ability that he possesses could make him a nightmare for opposing teams to defend. He has the explosiveness to rise above the rim, and defense should not be a concern. If there is an area for him to work on, it’s his ball handling, but that’s nit-picking.

Beyond basketball skills, Smith checks off every box. His father played for four seasons in the NBA, and Smith’s awareness level and maturity show that he’s been so groomed for this moment. Combine the size with his level of poise and a shot-making mentality in a shot-making league, and there’s reason to believe that Smith could be a superstar in The Association for years to come.

The Rockets have an All-NBA Rookie selection in Jalen Green at guard, and now he has a teammate to make up quite a duo in Houston. The Rockets needed a big who can shoot, and Smith’s mechanics are outstanding. He can run the floor really well, which fits Stephen Silas’ system. In Houston, they should be rejoicing. This is a third pick that could be the best player in the draft. Grade: A

By the numbers: Averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting over 42% from both the field and beyond the arc.

4. Sacramento Kings : Keegan Murray , forward, Iowa

After earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2020-21, Murray rocketed into becoming one of college basketball’s best players as a sophomore. He took what appeared to be a retooling Iowa program and powered Fran McCaffrey’s Hawkeyes to the program’s first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006. Murray used his 6-foot-8 frame to his advantage, combining size with a smooth level of body control to be a difficult force to stop on the go.

The Iowa native was as efficient as any player in college hoops this past season and proved he could score in a variety of ways. Defensively, there’s room for improvement for Murray, and he won’t be confused as a great passer. But, in a scoring-driven league, that area of Murray’s game is going to translate at the next level.

The Kings need perimeter shooting, and Murray fits that mold to a tee. They shot 34 percent from the floor last year, so this addresses a need. He fits well potentially with De’Aaron Fox, but is he the fourth-best player in this draft? Not so sure about that. Grade: B+

By the numbers: Averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the floor. First Iowa player drafted in the first round since Ricky Davis in 1998.

5. Detroit Pistons : Jaden Ivey , guard, Purdue

The First Team All-Big Ten selection and Second Team All-American took off in his second year at Purdue, becoming one of the most electrifying players in college basketball. Ivey more than doubled his scoring and rebounding from his freshman season. He has bloomed into one of the best pure athletes in the class, if not the best. Ivey’s first step is what separates him from other guards in this class, and when he gets on the move towards the basket, he glides.

What makes him a top-five pick is his ability to impact the game in transition. There are some potential pitfalls, with Ivey’s perimeter game going through droughts at times in college. The other key area for Ivey to address is his defense. At times, he showed he can be a great defender. His 6-foot-9 wingspan certainly causes issues. But, the defense would come and go as well. Can he be an everyday defender? That’s a big question for him to answer.

The Pistons reeled in the best athlete in this draft class, and selected another potential cornerstone piece to help make Cade Cunningham’s life easier. The thought of Ivey in transition combined with Cunningham on the floor has special potential. Detroit should be viewed as a winner of draft night. Grade: A

By the numbers: Averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

6. Indiana Pacers : Bennedict Mathurin , wing, Arizona

The Pac-12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American is super athletic and possesses one of the best shooting strokes in the draft class. Where Mathurin does the most damage is in transition. He flashes on the run with the ability to throw down that momentum-changing slam or deliver a pass that will raise eyebrows.

The negative with Mathurin? He is raw defensively and can be turnover prone at times. He can be a quality second option for a team, with the ability to take over at times in games if all goes right because he knows how to shoot over people and with the right coaching staff, could maximize upside.

The Pacers are set at the guard position with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, T.J. McConnell and Malcolm Brogdon. Mathurin gives them a reliable wing who can play off lead guard play. His shooting stroke will help Indiana and he can add a different dimension for them in transition. Grade: A-

By the numbers: Averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 boards and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. Was a member of Canada’s U19 team that took the bronze medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

7. Portland Trail Blazers : Shaedon Sharpe , guard, Kentucky

Sharpe may be the biggest high-risk, high-reward prospect in the draft class. He’s super athletic and long, and can play above the rim. His shooting touch is elite, and he has the ability to provide a scoring burst for a team at the next level. While Sharpe fits the mold of a score-first guard, he is a capable passer and can make plays for teammates. So, why isn’t he higher on the board? What makes him such a high risk?

He did not play appear in a game at Kentucky this past season after reclassifying to be available for the second semester in Lexington. Add in the fact that Sharpe has only appeared in 42 competitive games since 2019, and it begs the question of whether or not he will be able to handle the challenges that come with transitioning to the NBA without going through much beforehand. This is felt on the defensive end of the floor, where Sharpe didn’t really shine in the sample size we do have. There’s also cause for concern with Sharpe’s shot selection and how he picks his spots in the NBA, with him not playing real 5-on-5 action since the Nike EYBL Circuit last July.

The Blazers are looking to build at every position surrounding Damian Lillard. They need more scoring threats, and at surface level, that is Sharpe’s game. That said, there’s just such a high level of variance with what Sharpe ends up being. Is Sharpe a win-now player? We'll see. Grade: B-

By the numbers: Ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports prior to enrolling at Kentucky a semester early. Averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the 2021 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers ): Dyson Daniels, wing, G League

As part of a G League Ignite program that sees some young players take too many shots, Daniels is the exact opposite of that. He was a team player for Ignite, flashing his ball-handling skills and delivering pro-type passes throughout this past season. Daniels is a big guard, and because of his frame, his defense is beyond his years. There’s an argument to be heard that he’s the best defensive guard in this class.

He’s very switchable and is strong at fighting through ball screens. Beyond what he does as a distributor and defender, Daniels’ level of maturity and poise is really impressive. Having spent time with the 19-year-old in Las Vegas during his Ignite season, his selfless attitude and want to win oozed out of him. He has the type of demeanor, IQ and overall skill set to be a solid role player for a long time. The one concern? His jumper.

The Pelicans need shooting and defense. Daniels addresses the latter part. With the core of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, and the return of Zion Williamson to the fold, it’s going to be interesting to see how a willing passer like Daniels fits in. The perimeter shot certainly needs work, but I think that’s something to bet on. I’m bullish on Daniels and think he’s mature for 19. Grade: A-

By the numbers: Averaged 4.5 assists per game to go along with 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. Represented Australia in July’s FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists through seven games in Latvia

9. San Antonio Spurs : Jeremy Sochan , forward, Baylor

Disruptive. Defender. That’s what a team is getting when they draft the Baylor Bears product. The Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year can guard any position with a wingspan over seven feet and quickness that jumps off the page. The way that he came into Scott Drew’s program and carved out the role of being the stopper for the Bears was really impressive. He doesn’t take a play off on that end of the floor, and it would not be a surprise at all to see him emerge as an All-NBA Defensive Team selection down the road.

The downside to Sochan? He’s not a shooter. He has the quickness to beat a defender, but a concern could be that a team packs it in when he gets the ball on the perimeter. That said, his fingerprints are all over a game when he’s on the floor, and to stand at 6-foot-9 and switch on anybody defensively carries so much value in today’s NBA.

This is a very on-brand pick by San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan will never lack effort and never takes a play off defensively. His offense? It’s raw. But, the Spurs need frontcourt pieces and with their coaching staff, the developmental fit for Sochan is fascinating. They have Dejounte Murray and backcourt depth. Sochan addresses the top need for San Antonio. Grade: A-

By the numbers: Averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past season. Became the youngest player in Polish Men’s National Team history when he played for the team in 2021.

10. Washington Wizards : Johnny Davis , wing, Wisconsin

The Big Ten Player of the Year and Jerry West Award winner was college basketball’s breakout star this past season, doing anything and everything for the Badgers. What stands out about Davis offensively is his aggressiveness on the drive. He played with no fear in the challenging Big Ten, and could finish at the rim in a variety of ways.

One of Davis’ big strengths this past season was his post-up game, combined with an ability to hit the mid-range pullup shot. On the defensive side of the floor, Davis really competes. He’s relentless guarding the ball and fighting through screens, and can be disruptive in passing lanes. There’s a lot to like about the effort level he gives on that end, combined with the scoring bursts he delivered for Wisconsin this past season time and again in critical moments.

The Wizards need help for Bradley Beal, and a physical guard like Johnny Davis is just what the doctor ordered. He can break down a defense and is a capable defender. This makes a lot of sense for Washington, and with a lot of variance in this draft beyond him, it’s a nice value at No. 10. Grade: A

By the numbers: Won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup. Averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via New York Knicks) : Ousmane Dieng, F/C, New Zealand Breakers

One of the most unique prospects in this draft, Dieng presents a special combination of ball handling skills with a 7-foot wingspan. After spending two years at INSEP, an academy in France, Dieng spent this past year playing in the NBL for the New Zealand Breakers. He’s following in the footsteps of LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey and R.J. Hampton, who played in the NBL before becoming first round draft selections. He came into his own at the end of the season and the game slowed down for him.

The fact that Dieng can handle the ball at his size makes him dangerous in the open floor because it allows him to draw defenders and create for others. At his stature, getting downhill makes him really dangerous and on the defensive end, he can guard positions one to four. The concern? Like many question marks surrounding the prospects in this class, it’s his perimeter shot. He’s shot 27% from three in the past two seasons of competitive action. Additionally, there are concerns with Dieng’s athleticism. The team selecting him is betting on being able to develop his shot because the size and handle are both in a solid positioning, which could make Dieng quite a multifaceted player.

By the numbers: Won Silver Medal at 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship, representing France. Averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers ): Jalen Williams , forward, Santa Clara

One of the best stories in the draft, Williams stayed the course at Santa Clara and has grown into a multidimensional wing that has a complete offensive package. He started out as a lead guard in high school, but with a significant eight-inch growth spurt, evolved into a playmaking wing. He can impact the game off the dribble in a variety of ways, whether it be a pull-up shot, a lethal floater or a dish for a teammate to get a look.

Because of his length, Williams can guard 1-4. In terms of the negatives, Williams isn’t really an athletically explosive player and his activity on the defensive end of the floor is something that he can work on. That said, it’s not easy to be at the top of a scouting report every night and put up numbers, regardless of what league you play in.

The traditional wing skillset combined with a knack to make plays for others and the fact he only keeps getting better is what makes this yet another intriguing Sam Presti selection. It seems like Williams was a bit overvalued here at 12, though. Grade: B

By the numbers: Only the fourth player in Santa Clara's history to be drafted in the first round and the first player since Steve Nash. Averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

13. Charlotte Hornets : Jalen Duren , center, Memphis

He was the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class before reclassifying to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis. Duren won AAC Freshman of the Year and was an All-Conference First Team selection. With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, he fits the mold of an NBA center with an ability to provide explosive plays for a team above the rim. Duren runs the floor really well and one of his biggest strengths was reading the floor and catching lobs for easy dunks and finishes.

Effort is not a question with this 18-year-old. The issues with Duren are his footwork and decision-making. He’s just not a polished product and needs help with how he defends and works on the block. There are still many fine details that he needs to work on. He is a project, but one that could become a starter in the NBA in a best-case world.

For the sake of value, acquiring Jalen Duren makes sense for the Pistons. They could use a rim-running explosive big man. He’s a project and needs to learn how to defend, but for a center of the future, he’s as good an option as any at this point in the draft. Grade: B+

By the numbers: AAC Leader in blocks per game (2.1) and rebounds per game (8.1).

14. Cleveland Cavaliers : Ochai Agbaji , SF, Kansas

After testing the waters following his junior season, Agbaji took feedback and applied it to his senior year all the way to leading Bill Self’s Jayhawks to a national championship.A terrific athlete, Agbaji possesses a 6-foot-10 wingspan and an 8-foot-8 standing reach. He crosses off every box as a 3-and-D prospect with the ability to run the floor well and produce explosive plays for a team.

Inside the 3-point arc? That’s a negative. Agbaji has to show he can do something in that area, as he isn’t a strong ball handler nor a good passer. The perimeter shot is a big pro, but it can’t be the only one for him to pan out in the league.

By the numbers: Set the school record for consecutive games with at least one made 3-point field goal at 53 games. Averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game on 48% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans): Mark Williams, center, Duke

How much room is there for the vintage, interior-based center? With a 7-foot-7 wingspan and strong ability to run the floor, Williams wants to show that the presence he brings defensively as a rim protector combined with great hands to finish at the rim will allow for him to achieve success in The Association.

Williams garnered ACC Defensive Player of the Year accolades with 2.8 blocks per game. His rim protection skills are off the charts. The biggest concerns with Williams are that he can’t shoot the ball, and he’s an unproven passer. But, he protects the rim and can run to it with a good quickness for his size and great amount of strength.

By the numbers: Averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Brother of WNBA veteran Elizabeth Williams, who also played for Duke and was the fourth pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft.

16. Atlanta Hawks : AJ Griffin , wing, Duke

He is one of the best pure shot-makers in the class, having gone 49% from the floor and 45% from 3-point land this past season. Griffin’s frame makes him a powerful player as well, coming in at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds. He uses his strength to find separation off the dribble with a game that features a terrific stepback jumper. The shot, while unique, is consistent and has been at every level.

He’s shown he can finish at the rim as well and because of his physical frame, he takes contact well. On the defensive end, Griffin could be a liability. He doesn’t have good foot speed and got blown by at times in college.

By the numbers: His .447 3-point clip ranked fifth in Duke history and second by a Duke freshman. Won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, averaging 13.5 points and a team-high 3.3 steals per game in six contests.

