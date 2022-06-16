National Basketball Association NBA odds: Every team's 2022-2023 championship title futures 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Congrats to the Golden State Warriors for winning the 2022 NBA Championship! While they traveled a long road to get here, there is no rest for weary gamblers looking forward to next season.

Money never sleeps, and as we always say, things change fast in the Association. So now that Golden State's championship run is in the past, let's look at the early NBA championship odds for the upcoming 2022-23 season ( with all NBA title futures odds courtesy of FOX Bet ).

Every team's 2022-23 NBA title odds, via FOX Bet*

Golden State Warriors : +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Brooklyn Nets : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Boston Celtics : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Los Angeles Clippers : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Milwaukee Bucks : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Phoenix Suns : +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Miami Heat : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Memphis Grizzlies : +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Dallas Mavericks : +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Philadelphia 76ers : +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Denver Nuggets : +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Los Angeles Lakers : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Utah Jazz : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

New Orleans Pelicans : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Chicago Bulls : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Toronto Raptors : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Atlanta Hawks : +7000 ( bet $10 to win $710 total )

Cleveland Cavaliers : +9000 ( bet $10 to win $910 total )

Portland Trail Blazers : +11000 ( bet $10 to win $1,110 total )

Charlotte Hornets : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

New York Knicks : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Minnesota Timberwolves : +22500 ( bet $10 to win $2,260 total )

San Antonio Spurs : +30000 ( bet $10 to win $3,010 total )

Washington Wizards : +40000 ( bet $10 to win $4,010 total )

Indiana Pacers : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

Detroit Pistons : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

Sacramento Kings : +100000 ( bet $10 to win $10,010 total )

Oklahoma City Thunder : +100000 ( bet $10 to win $10,010 total )

Orlando Magic : +200000 ( bet $10 to win $20,010 total )

Houston Rockets : +200000 ( bet $10 to win $20,010 total )



*Odds as of 6/16/2022

Let's take a quick glance at the usual suspects – the favorites to win the title.

Golden State (+550 at FOX Bet) is the favorite to win it all again next season. The Warriors can certainly celebrate their success and take some time to rest those old bones. After six NBA Finals in eight years, the core of Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson are one of the most successful trios in league history. However, the Western Conference is going to, once again, be stacked next season and repeating it will certainly be a tall task. Thankfully, James Wiseman is pretty tall and should be a great compliment to this championship squad. Yes, we will allow them to bask in the championship glow, but if you want to pounce on them to run it back, you could do a lot worse.

At +600, the Nets are the second favorites on the oddsboard after an underwhelming 2022. The big question is not Kevin Durant, who will undoubtedly be ready to go deep into the playoffs after two disappointing seasons thus far in Brooklyn. His commitment and dedication are never questioned. Sadly, the same cannot be said for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Make no mistake about it, if the Big 3 can remain healthy and motivated something special will happen in Biggie's hometown. However, if the distractions, existential crises and unexcused absences continue, NBA fans will once again spend the first week of June wondering, "Where Brooklyn At?"

The Boston Celtics (+600) will have a long road to travel again if they are to get back to the NBA Finals. The major players will be back and rookie coach Ime Udoka will have a year under his belt. While Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will take a long (and much deserved) break this summer, the key to next season rests on Robert Williams' shoulders. If he continues to improve, the Celtics may very well be in right back in this spot next season to collect their 18th NBA Championship Banner.

Outside the obvious front-runners, what other squads have a realistic shot at next season's title?

The Los Angeles Lakers (+2000) will once again be a team in the mix to win the title after an even more underwhelming season than the Nets. New head coach Darvin Ham is high on Russell Westbrook and vows to use him more effectively, Anthony Davis is healthy and started shooting again and LeBron is LeBron. And that’s about all that we know about this roster, as they will yet again need to fill out the team with minimum-level contracts and hope to hit gold. Is this enough to hoist another banner? Who knows, but one positive is that Luol Deng is finally off the books.

Staying in Los Angles, the Clippers (+700) should finally have Kawhi Leonard healthy and look poised to live up to the promise people expected in the summer of 2019. Tyrone Lue has this team playing hard and the return of the Klaw would add exactly the dynamic difference-maker that this team sorely lacks. Keeping these guys healthy is the number one concern. As long as the Clippers head into the post-season with a full squad, they are going to be considered favorites to win the title.

At +1500, the Dallas Mavericks are a very intriguing squad. A few weeks removed from their first Western Conference Finals visit in eleven years, they traded away a lot of spare parts to snag big man Christian Wood — who averaged 17.9 points and 10 rebounds last season — from the Houston Rockets. Adding Wood and a healthy Tim Hardaway Jr. to a team that was one of the last four standing, without giving up much, seems criminal. Luka Dončić tasted success this season with a deep playoff run, and if he continues his progression next season, expect an MVP-level campaign and for these odds to considerably shorten by the start of next season's playoffs.

So, who are you throwing some money on to win it all? The NBA season will be here before we know it, so it's time to get your futures bets in at FOX Bet!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.