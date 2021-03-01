National Basketball Association Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic draws comparisons to Celtics legend Larry Bird 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Luka Legend has a nice ring to it.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is often described as a reincarnate of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, with the two big ball-handling forwards both possessing gifts for scoring and pssing, as well as highly competitive natures.

Mavericks' coach and former Bird teammate Rick Carlisle, former Celtic Cedric Maxwell, as well as NBA fans and pundits alike, have compared the two playmakers on various occasions.

So just how high is the 22-year-old Doncic's ceiling, and is he on track to becoming the next Larry Bird?

According to Shannon Sharpe, the similarities between the two are as clear as day; however, Bird is recognized as the better shooter of the two, while Doncic boasts a more diverse all-around game.

"Now, although Luka, as I said, he's not the shooter, but he can rebound and facilitate just as good as Larry Bird. ... and you know what I think of Larry Bird. He was my favorite player."

Doncic is coming off a performance where he lit up the stat sheet while ending the Brooklyn Nets' nine-game win streak, notching 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Through 31 games this season, Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

Bird stuffed the stat sheet as well in his third NBA season, averaging 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 50.3% shooting from the field and 21.2% from long range. It should be noted that players took far fewer 3-pointers during Bird's era (1980s-early 90s).

Despite the differences, Doncic is on pace to join Bird's party of one as the only player in NBA history to finish his career averaging at least 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. So far in Luka’s three years, he is averaging 25.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists. (LeBron James is likely to fall short of that mark, as he is on pace to average 27.0 points and 7.4 assists, but only 7.5 rebounds per game.)

Despite the praise, Doncic himself doesn't believe he deserves to be in the same conversation as Bird quite yet.

"More, more games to go. A long time before you can compare me to Larry Bird. I just want to keep hooping, have fun playing basketball."

The level of success the two had achieved at this point in their careers is vastly different, as after two seasons Bird had already made the Conference Finals twice and won an NBA title, while Luka has only played in one postseason series (six postseason games) through his first two seasons.

Despite the Mavericks' lack of hardware with Doncic leading the way, Dallas owner Mark Cuban believes Doncic has just begun his journey, and his ability to grow means he has so much potential yet to be unlocked.

"You can't speed him up. He plays at his own pace. He thinks three steps ahead of everybody. He knows where everyone is on the court – he's just got the ability ... he's gotten better every single year ... and to me that's the true measure of a superstar. What can you add to your game?

The franchise's trust in the young star is clear, as Dallas is asking Luka to do more, with a 33.9% career usage rate while Bird’s usage rate in his first three seasons was 24.9%.

Those minutes are being put to good use, as after a 9-14 start to the year, the Mavs have hit .500 (16-16) and look to get into the win column with a victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

