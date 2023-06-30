National Basketball Association Draymond Green re-signing with Warriors on four-year, $100 million deal Published Jun. 30, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Draymond Green has re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $100 million deal, The Athletic reported Friday. The contract includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.

With the deal, Green continues his historic tenure with the Warriors. Green was pivotal to the Warriors' four titles since the 2014-15 season, proving to be the defensive leader of the team as he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and has been named to an All-Defensive team eight times in his career.

Green has still proven to be a key part of the Warriors' success in recent years, too. The 33-year-old was named to second-team All-Defense in each of the last two seasons, helping Golden State hold the league's best defensive rating in the 2021-22 season, when it won its most recent title.

Even though Green has been viewed as a major part of the Warriors' franchise since they drafted him in 2012, questions about his future in Golden State began to emerge before the start of the 2022-23 season. Green got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during a preseason practice in October, with a video later emerging of him hitting Poole in the face. Green was away from the team for the remainder of the preseason.

During Green's time away with the team, the Warriors gave extensions to Poole and Andrew Wiggins, but not Green as he was eligible for one.

The Warriors struggled during the season as they tried to defend their title. They went 44-38, earning the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They won in the first round but fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2.

Even though the Warriors struggled, Green mostly remained at the same level of play he's been at in recent seasons. He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game and actually shot a career-best 52.7 percent from the field.

With Green still proving to provide a positive impact, he decided to decline his $27.6 million option for the 2023-24 season and become a free agent.

When it was reported that Green was opting out of his contract on June 19, new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. expressed optimism that the team would be able to keep him.

"I think Steve [Kerr] has said it, [and] I’ll reiterate [that] we really want Draymond back," Dunleavy told reporters then. "What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that’s very important."

Dunleavy got his wish.

