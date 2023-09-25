National Basketball Association
2023 NBA Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

Updated Sep. 25, 2023 3:42 p.m. ET

This Christmas, NBA fans will be treated to major star power as the league leans into star-studded matchups featuring reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA Christmas Day games, including teams, times and TV channels – all times Eastern.

2023 NBA Christmas Day Game Schedule

How to watch 2023 NBA Christmas games

Where can I watch the NBA Christmas games? What channel will they be on?

The NBA Christmas Day games will be spread across ESPN and ABC.

How can I stream the NBA Christmas Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ABC and ESPN like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. You can also stream on the ESPN app.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can I watch the NBA Christmas games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC for free.

What NBA teams are playing on Christmas Day 2023?

The 10 NBA teams that play on Christmas in 2023 are:

When did the NBA start Christmas Day games?

Christmas Day games have been an NBA tradition since its second season in 1947. Starting in 1995, the defending NBA champions have been part of the day’s slate of games. In 2008, the schedule increased to five games.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
LeBron James


 

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo enters concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo enters concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes