2023 NBA Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch

This Christmas, NBA fans will be treated to major star power as the league leans into star-studded matchups featuring reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic , Steph Curry , LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA Christmas Day games, including teams, times and TV channels – all times Eastern.

2023 NBA Christmas Day Game Schedule

How to watch 2023 NBA Christmas games

Where can I watch the NBA Christmas games? What channel will they be on?

The NBA Christmas Day games will be spread across ESPN and ABC.

How can I stream the NBA Christmas Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry ABC and ESPN like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. You can also stream on the ESPN app.

How can I watch the NBA Christmas games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC for free.

What NBA teams are playing on Christmas Day 2023?

The 10 NBA teams that play on Christmas in 2023 are:

When did the NBA start Christmas Day games?

Christmas Day games have been an NBA tradition since its second season in 1947. Starting in 1995, the defending NBA champions have been part of the day’s slate of games. In 2008, the schedule increased to five games.

