Quaker State 400 highlights: Byron collects win in Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series ' July schedule continued Sunday with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as NASCAR's top stars battled it out over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile quad-oval track in Hampton, Georgia.

We had you covered with all the action from start to finish, as William Byron was dubbed the victor following a rain delay.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

What a moment

A pair of racing legends, Kevin Harvick and Richard Childress, led the pack after Childress gave a moving command to get things going. Fans in attendance held up the number three in unison in homage to the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Green!

Just like that, things got underway in Georgia.

Caution!

The first caution of the night went up after Harrison Burton spun out of control coming around a corner. Fortunately for him, his No. 21 car sustained minimal damage.

Changing positions

Things stayed close throughout the first stage, and Joey Logano powered his way to first place with this daring move.

Photo. Finish.

Your naked eye might not catch the winner of this riveting Stage 1 battle. Luckily for NASCAR, its high-tech cameras captured the moment perfectly, revealing Ryan Blaney as the opening stage's victor after he executed a smooth pass.

Redirected

In a race this hotly contested, contact is inevitable, and that's exactly what happened on the frontstretch, and William Byron's car spun out.

Smoke abound

Another fiery crash resulted in multiple drivers, including Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe and Austin Hill, into immediate stops.

Wreckage!

The wrecks just keep piling up in Atlanta, as more cars barreled into each other off of Turn 2.

More of the same

Another crash followed shortly thereafter, this time involving Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

Stage 2 in the books

The carnage brought out the caution flag once again, and when things resumed, Brad Keselowski emerged as the Stage 2 victor.

Excuse me!

AFter spinning out early, Byron went full throttle as he maneuvered his way back tother lead.

Pit time

Due to inclement weather, cars were brought to the pit road, effectively halting the race temporarily.

It's over!

Officials determined that 185 laps was enough to determine a weather, and Byron's car was in the lead when the race was paused, so he was declared victorious amid rainy conditions. Despite an early blunder, Byron kept himself poised and charged all the way back to capture the win.

