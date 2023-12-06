NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix test provides first look at new Cup Series bodies for Fords, Toyotas Published Dec. 6, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NASCAR is conducting a two-day test at Phoenix Raceway to look for ways to improve short-track racing.

It also was the first time to get a look at the new Ford and Toyota car bodies in actual "race" conditions. Chevrolet did not change its body for 2024.

There were two cars from each manufacturer at the test: Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher in Fords; Christopher Bell and Erik Jones in Toyotas; and Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie in Chevrolets.

Here is a look at some of the new cars on the track:

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR is working with the teams on a variety of aerodynamic pieces and combinations of them with tires that have a thicker tread.

The two-day test ends Wednesday.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share