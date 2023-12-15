NASCAR Cup Series
10 most memorable moments of the 2023 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup Series

10 most memorable moments of the 2023 NASCAR season

Updated Dec. 15, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

What were the most memorable moments of the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023?

There were plenty of memorable ones, courtesy of Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Shane Van Gisbergen

Here’s a trip down memory lane as I picked my 10 most memorable:

Honorable mention: Final race at Fontana

Final race at Fontana: Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

10. 2023 Daytona 500

The 2023 Daytona 500: No. 10 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

9. Chase Elliott's Suspension

Chase Elliott's Suspension: No. 9 | Most memorable moments of the 2023 NASCAR season

8. Ryan Blaney's Cup Championship

Ryan Blaney's Cup Championship: No. 8 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

7. Noah Gragson-Ross Chastain fight

Noah Gragson-Ross Chastain fight: No. 7 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

6. The return to North Wilkesboro

The return to North Wilkesboro: No. 6 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

5. Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson

Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson: Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR season

4. Kevin Harvick's throwback to his No. 29 car

Kevin Harvick's throwback to his No. 29 car: Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR season

3. Denny Hamlin - Actions Polarizing

Denny Hamlin - Actions Polarizing: No. 3 | Most Memorable Moments in 2023 NASCAR season

2. SVG Wins At Chicago In Cup Series Debut

SVG Wins At Chicago In Cup Series Debut: No. 2 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

1. Ryan Preece's scary barrel roll at Daytona

Ryan Preece's scary barrel roll at Daytona: No. 1 | Most Memorable Moments of the 2023 NASCAR Season

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

