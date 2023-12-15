NASCAR Cup Series 10 most memorable moments of the 2023 NASCAR season Updated Dec. 15, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What were the most memorable moments of the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023?

There were plenty of memorable ones, courtesy of Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Shane Van Gisbergen.

Here’s a trip down memory lane as I picked my 10 most memorable:

Honorable mention: Final race at Fontana

10. 2023 Daytona 500

9. Chase Elliott's Suspension

8. Ryan Blaney's Cup Championship

7. Noah Gragson-Ross Chastain fight

6. The return to North Wilkesboro

5. Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson

4. Kevin Harvick's throwback to his No. 29 car

3. Denny Hamlin - Actions Polarizing

2. SVG Wins At Chicago In Cup Series Debut

1. Ryan Preece's scary barrel roll at Daytona

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

