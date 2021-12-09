MLS By The Numbers: Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC in MLS Cup final 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After nearly a month of playoff action, the time to crown the 2021 Major League Soccer Cup champion is here.

Having successfully navigated the Western Conference bracket, the Portland Timbers will host the Eastern Conference champions, New York City FC, in the MLS Cup final at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of this title clash:

Matchup: Portland is 5-1-0 all time (five wins, one loss, zero draws) against NYCFC. Their most recent matchup was in the quarterfinals of the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament on Aug. 1, 2020, when the Timbers won 3-1. This title game will be played at Providence Park in Portland.

4: The home team has won each of the past four MLS Cup titles.

51: NYCFC collected 51 points during the MLS regular season and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference coming into the playoffs.

55: The Timbers collected 55 points during the MLS regular season and were the fourth seed in the Western Conference coming into the playoffs.

56: Both the Timbers and NYCFC scored 56 goals in the regular season, tied for third-most in the league.

2: NYCFC forward Valentín Castellanos, who tied for the league lead with 19 goals in the regular season, is seeking to become just the second player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot and an MLS Cup title in the same season. If successful, he would join Josef Martínez, who accomplished the feat in 2018 with Atlanta United.

3: The Timbers are making their third MLS Cup appearance, having won the title in 2015 and lost in 2018.

Goals by Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno in a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake sent the Timbers to the MLS Cup final.

1: In their seventh MLS season, NYCFC are making their first MLS Cup appearance. They are the 17th club in MLS history to advance to the Cup final.

18: All six of NYCFC’s goals in these playoffs have come inside the 18-yard box.

4: Four players on the Timbers’ 2021 roster were part of their 2015 title-winning team: forward Dairon Asprilla, midfielder Diego Chará, midfielder George Fochive and midfielder Diego Valeri.

0: None of the players on NYCFC’s roster has won an MLS Cup title.

20: NYCFC’s plus-20 goal differential (56 goals scored, 36 goals allowed) in the regular season was tied for the third-best differential in the league.

0: The Timbers have not allowed a goal in their past two matches and have outscored their opponents 6-1 in their three playoff games this postseason.

8: NYCFC are unbeaten in their past eight matches (six wins, two draws) dating to the regular season.

6: The Timbers are on a six-match winning streak dating to the regular season. They have outscored opponents 14-2 during that stretch.

55: Timbers left back Claudio Bravo won 55 tackles in the regular season, tied for the most in MLS.

8: NYCFC received a league-high eight red cards during the regular season.

2: NYCFC have two headed goals this postseason, the only team with multiple headed goals.

