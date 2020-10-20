Major League Baseball World Series Top Plays: Game 1 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 1 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers is finally here, and there is no better way to stay up to date with all of the action than having all of the top plays in one place.

Here are all the best moments from the opening game of the 2020 World Series, live as they happen.

Kershaw is locked in early

After allowing to runners on base in the first inning, Clayton Kershaw has regained his form, racking up four strikeouts through three innings pitched.

Glasnow keeps pace

Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has kept the pace with Kershaw through three innings, striking out five Dodgers batters.

Kershaw makes history

In the midst of a dominant outing through four innings, Kershaw was able to add to his historic resume by tying John Smoltz for the second most strikeouts in playoff history.

Bellinger breaks it open

After hitting the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the NLCS, Cody Bellinger was able to get the Dodgers on the board first in the World Series with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

The Rays cut the lead in half

Kevin Kiermaier secured the Rays first run of the night with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to break up Kershaw's streak of retiring 13 consecutive Rays batters.

Betts' base-running pays dividends

Mookie Betts was able to get on base in the bottom of the fifth inning after being walked by Glasnow, and methodically made his way around the bases and into home, after stealing both second and third.

Dodgers add to their lead

A Will Smith single added a fourth run on the board for the Dodgers, after Betts was able to score on a fielder's choice during the previous at-bat.

Betts goes deep

He already made his presence felt on the bases in the fifth inning, but now Mookie Betts has added to the Dodgers lead with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Dodgers create space

The LA offense is officially humming.

This bottom-of-the-sixth double from Max Muncy sent Justin Turner across the plate, giving the Dodgers an 8-1 lead.

Gonzalez brings (in) the heat

Victor Gonzalez can't throw 105.6, but he can catch it.

