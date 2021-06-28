Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: No. 1 prospect Wander Franco bursts on the scene for the Rays 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Well, the first week of substance checks in Major League Baseball didn’t exactly go smoothly.

Multiple players were clearly displeased when they were asked to stop for inspections before heading into the dugout. And we saw our first ejection due to potential substance use Sunday afternoon, when Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago had his glove confiscated by the umpiring crew.

This week definitely didn't lack for drama, but let’s take a look at some of the highlights, with a preview of what’s to come.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox honored longtime second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Many of his former teammates were on hand, along with his family and friends.

One of the coolest photos I have seen in a long time came when Pedroia was introduced at Fenway and walked onto the field amidst smoke and fire. It was a great ceremony, and the picture we ended up with is more than deserving of being the photo of the week.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

This week featured one of the most anticipated debuts in recent memory, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Baseball’s No. 1 prospect, Wander Franco, was called up for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and that night in his first game, he proceeded to hit a huge, three-run homer to give his team the lead. He also hit a double and drew a walk, and he ended up with three RBIs on the day.

The following day, on a routine ground ball to second, Franco sped down the line, forcing the opposing team into an error. He’s clearly the real deal, with a skill set that includes plate discipline, power, speed and solid defense.

The 20-year-old has the MLB logo tattooed on his neck. He was born for this.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The San Francisco Giants are the first team to 50 wins, and the way they played this week showed exactly why.

The Giants went 4-1 while beating up on the Angels and Athletics. One game featured an extra-innings showdown between Kevin Gausman and Shohei Ohtani, who kept it at 1-1 through nine innings.

The Giants are clearly the best team in baseball right now.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

1. Giants at Dodgers

This is a big one to keep an eye on this week. The surprising Giants are on the road to face the division-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have proven they aren’t a fluke and deserve to be where they are in the standings, but a huge series such as this could go a long way in cementing them as the best team in the division. This two-game set gets underway Monday, with Tuesday’s game expected to feature Gausman against Walker Buehler.

2. Shohei Ohtani at Yankee Stadium

Ohtani is expected to get the start on the mound this week against the host Yankees. Everything seems more magnified at Yankee Stadium, so I can’t wait for the world to get to watch the modern-day Babe Ruth do his thing in the Bronx.

3. Cubs at Brewers

Two teams have emerged at the top of the NL Central, and those two face off this week in a three-game series in Milwaukee. Since the acquisition of Willy Adames, the Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball, and they will look to separate themselves from the pack when they take on the second-place Cubs.



Here’s to another exciting week of baseball.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast.

