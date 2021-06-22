Major League Baseball Max Scherzer lets MLB world know exactly how he feels about substance checks 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday marked the beginning of a new era in baseball: the era of sticky substance checks.

After weeks of anticipation and one week of official notice, 75 pitchers were checked by umpires on Monday, with not a whole lot coming of it.

But on Tuesday, Nationals star Max Scherzer caused a stir by not hiding his feelings about the checks by umpires.

Then Scherzer was checked again, this time at the request of Phillies manager Joe Girardi, and he took it up a notch.

Finally, the umps did one more check, just for good measure.

Scherzer did not hide his disdain as he left the mound, some choice words were exchanged, and Girardi was ejected from the game.

After pitchers such as Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Bauer made their frustration with the midseason rule enforcement known in the leadup to Monday, Scherzer seemed to embody how a lot of the baseball world was feeling. He had the sport's full attention Tuesday night, and "Mad Max" was trending on Twitter.

Here are some of our favorite reactions.

