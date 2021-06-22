Major League Baseball
Max Scherzer lets MLB world know exactly how he feels about substance checks Max Scherzer lets MLB world know exactly how he feels about substance checks
Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer lets MLB world know exactly how he feels about substance checks

37 mins ago

Monday marked the beginning of a new era in baseball: the era of sticky substance checks.

After weeks of anticipation and one week of official notice, 75 pitchers were checked by umpires on Monday, with not a whole lot coming of it.

But on Tuesday, Nationals star Max Scherzer caused a stir by not hiding his feelings about the checks by umpires.

Then Scherzer was checked again, this time at the request of Phillies manager Joe Girardi, and he took it up a notch.

Finally, the umps did one more check, just for good measure. 

Scherzer did not hide his disdain as he left the mound, some choice words were exchanged, and Girardi was ejected from the game.

After pitchers such as Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Bauer made their frustration with the midseason rule enforcement known in the leadup to Monday, Scherzer seemed to embody how a lot of the baseball world was feeling. He had the sport's full attention Tuesday night, and "Mad Max" was trending on Twitter.

Here are some of our favorite reactions.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ray Of Light
Major League Baseball

Ray Of Light

Ray Of Light
Making the major leagues at age 20 shows how highly Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco is regarded, Jake Mintz writes.
1 hour ago
'Flippin' Bats' Welcomes Michael Fulmer
Major League Baseball

'Flippin' Bats' Welcomes Michael Fulmer

'Flippin' Bats' Welcomes Michael Fulmer
Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer joins "Flippin' Bats" to discuss relief pitching, returning from injuries and more.
3 hours ago
The Sticky Situation
Major League Baseball

The Sticky Situation

The Sticky Situation
With 75 checks and no suspensions, the first day of the sticky substance crackdown was rather uneventful, Pedro Moura writes.
19 hours ago
Domino Effect
Major League Baseball

Domino Effect

Domino Effect
An injury to Mike Trout opened up the AL MVP market in a big way. Cue the young slugger in Toronto, Sammy P writes.
1 day ago
Good Times: City Edition
Major League Baseball

Good Times: City Edition

Good Times: City Edition
Thanks to the Padres, Yankees and CWS, the cities of San Diego, Buffalo and Omaha are loving life lately, Jake Mintz writes.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes