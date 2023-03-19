World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

Trea Turner, USA do it again, knock out Cuba to advance to WBC final

Updated Mar. 19, 2023 11:56 p.m. EDT
Deesha Thosar
Deesha Thosar
MLB Writer

MIAMI — Team USA’s lineup is hitting its stride, which should terrify its pending opponent just 48 hours away from the World Baseball Classic final.

USA flaunted its ridiculously deep lineup to overpower Cuba, 14-2, in the WBC semifinal on Sunday night at loanDepot Park. This marks the second time USA has advanced to the WBC final, as the defending champions are just 27 outs away from repeating. The dynamic red, white and blue offense now awaits the winner of Monday’s semifinal between Japan and Mexico.  

Trea Turner crushes 3-run home run to give Team USA 12-2 lead over Cuba

Trea Turner crushes 3-run home run to give Team USA 12-2 lead over Cuba

It’s intimidating to think this USA lineup is just beginning to come together. The team’s 14-hit effort against seven different Cuban pitchers was the most complete performance we’ve seen from the Americans thus far. USA scored at least one run in seven of the eight innings it batted, including each of the first six frames. With a lineup this loaded, Cuba’s mediocre pitching staff never stood a chance.

If Cuban starter Roenis Elias was encouraged by getting Mike Trout to fly out in the first inning, it didn't last. Paul Goldschmidt quickly sparked USA’s offensive boom with a two-run home run on Elias’ eighth pitch of the night. In the second inning, Trea Turner, the greatest No. 9 hitter of all time, picked up where he left off against Venezuela, cranking a solo shot to left field and extending USA’s lead to 3-1. For good measure, Turner went yard again in the sixth; that one was a three-run homer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Turner’s four homers in the tournament are the most a Team USA player has ever hit in one WBC. As much as he’s enjoyed success from that No. 9 spot, Team USA’s decision-makers have to at least consider moving Turner up in the lineup so that he gets more at-bats in the final. Even so, his low placement does an excellent job of detailing the hard-to-believe length of USA’s lineup. After Turner, the lineup turns around to Mookie Betts, Trout, Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto or Will Smith

If facing USA’s starting nine wasn’t challenging enough, the big lead also allowed rookie manager Mark DeRosa to utilize the extra weapons on his bench. Mets infielders Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil received at-bats on Sunday, with the former knocking a timely RBI single in the third inning and the latter drawing walks to get on base for Turner. Typically, Schwarber has been starting at DH in lieu of Alonso and Tim Anderson has been starting at second base over McNeil. But DeRosa must have liked what he saw from both Mets players on Sunday, perhaps enough to give them more opportunities in Tuesday’s final.

Utilizing all of the weapons on USA’s bench was actually Betts’ recommendation to DeRosa. On Friday, a day before the USA-Venezuela quarterfinal, Betts walked into DeRosa’s office and shut the door. With just the two of them in the room, Betts implored the skipper to manage the next day’s quarterfinal like it’s the World Series. 

"I don't want you to worry about hurting anybody's feelings," Betts told DeRosa. 

What exactly did Betts mean by that? 

"Use our guys," Betts said. "It’s easy to get lost in the All-Star lineup. But we have All-Stars on the bench, too."

Cedric Mullins crushes solo home run to give Team USA a 14-2 lead

Cedric Mullins crushes solo home run to give Team USA a 14-2 lead

DeRosa said he appreciated Betts taking that initiative because, "It's hard to manage a room full of superstars and you know you're not going to make everyone happy, even though you're trying to." DeRosa finally put Betts’ advice into practice Sunday against Cuba when he rearranged his lineup and made in-game adjustments. The result was an even more powerful USA lineup.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s final, USA must attempt to replicate its offensive prowess to overcome its pitching deficiencies. USA starters Lance Lynn and Adam Wainwright pitched in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively, and Miles Mikolas piggybacked Wainwright with four innings of work against Cuba. So, Team USA’s bullpen and high-leverage relievers will be plenty rested for Tuesday. But the USA's biggest strength remains its offense. It’s a terrific sign, then, that the lineup is coming together at exactly the right time.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

Read more:

share
Get more from World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines, results for every game
2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines, results for every game
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes