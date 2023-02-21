World Baseball Classic
How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic

20 mins ago

The 2023 World Baseball Classic begins next month, and FOX is the exclusive TV home for the global baseball event!

The USA won the last WBC in 2017 and is in Pool C with Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain for this rendition of the tournament. 

Here's how to watch the fifth installment of the WBC, as well as pertinent details regarding the Classic.

When is the first game?

  • The WBC begins on March 7, as the Netherlands face Cuba at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.
  • The games span from March 7-21.

What channel?

  • The 47 games will be spread out across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and Tubi. They can also be seen on the FOX Sports app.

What time will the games be played?

Where will the games be played?

  • There are four locations for the WBC: Tokyo Dome (Japan), Taichung Intercontinental Stadium Taipei Dome (Taiwan), Chase Field (Phoenix) and loanDepot park (Miami). Miami will host the championship game on March 21 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

