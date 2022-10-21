Major League Baseball
World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks
Major League Baseball

World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks

1 hour ago

FOX Sports announced Friday that it is the exclusive broadcast home of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The fifth edition of the WBC features a 47-game slate that will be shown live across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and Tubi from March 7-21, 2023.

Twenty nations from all over the globe will compete in the two-week tournament, which commences with 40 pool-play games across four host sites: Tokyo Dome (Japan), Taichung Intercontinental Stadium Taipei Dome (Taiwan), Chase Field (Phoenix) and loanDepot park (Miami). 

Team USA, the winner of the previous WBC tourney in 2017, is in Pool C alongside Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. Their games will be played in Phoenix. The defending champion's pool-play opener is March 11 and will air on FOX and FOX Deportes. Team USA's other three pool-play games (March 12, 13, 15) will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Pool A and B winners will meet in the quarterfinals in Tokyo, while the Pool C and D champs face off in Miami. The semifinals and final will also be held in Miami, with each of those games airing on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Players committed to playing for Team USA next spring include catchers J.T. Realmuto and Will Smith, infielders Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story, Tim Anderson and Nolan Arenado, outfielders Mookie Betts, Cedric Mullins, Mike Trout and Kyle Tucker, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, and relievers David Bednar, Dillon Tate and Devin Williams.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is planning to play for Japan, which won the first two WBC competitions and finished third in the past two.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

31 mins ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Ha-seong Kim is Padres' defensive heartbeat, offensive dynamo

3 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

11 hours ago
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros best Yankees in Game 2
Major League Baseball

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros best Yankees in Game 2

13 hours ago
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Yankees-Astros
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Yankees-Astros

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes