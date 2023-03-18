World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Turner, others react to Trea Turner's clutch WBC grand slam

Updated Mar. 19, 2023 12:06 a.m. EDT

Trea Turner is an American hero.

The new Phillies shortstop hit what he later called the most memorable home run of his career — a go-ahead eighth-inning grand slam on an 0-2 pitch to put Team USA up 9-7 over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, the eventual final score. 

Trea Turner crushes a go-ahead grand slam

Trea Turner crushes a go-ahead grand slam

[Trea Turner grand slam leads USA over Venezuela and into WBC semifinal]

The majestic home run quickly captured the attention of the internet, momentarily overshadowing March Madness as fellow MLB players and even NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes reacting to the massive slam.

Check out the top social media reactions to Turner's heroic home run!

Trea for president!

‘THAT'S OUR SHORTSTOP'

USA fans bring it in Miami!

The World Baseball Classic: Definitely not meaningless

