Major League Baseball World Baseball Classic live updates: USA-Venezuela battling in thriller Updated Mar. 18, 2023 9:28 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The flags, face paint and food are out in full force as Team USA takes on Venezuela in a star-studded affair Saturday night at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Everything is on the line: The winner of the matchup will move on to face Cuba in the semifinals, and get a chance to bring home the ever-coveted championship trophy.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.

Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app. View the full schedule here.

These are the top plays from the game!

USA vs. Venezuela

Hit 'em where they ain't

The U.S. took an early 1-0 lead courtesy of an RBI double by the captain, none other than Mike Trout. The American troupe was awarded an extra base after a misplayed throw left the field.

Goldy!

Few players have put together a better résumé at the plate over the last 10 years than Paul Goldschmidt. The man they call "Goldy" went with the pitch he was given, slapping an RBI single into right field to drive home Trout.

And his captain was loving the team's start.

Station to station

The U.S. strung together five straight hits in the first inning, and Kyle Tucker fought off an inside pitch to go up the middle for the team's third run.

Tucker's hit forced Venezuela starting pitcher Martín Pérez out of the action.

Two on the board

Venezuela got a pair of runs back when Luis Arráez went yard in the bottom half of their own inning. And the stadium was electric after the big blast.

Give yourself up

Despite Venezuela's best efforts to hold off its adversary after allowing multiple baserunners, Mookie Betts thwarted their plight as he poked a ball into center field, just far enough to bring in Kyle Schwarber and extended Team USA's lead to 4-2.

Swinging for the fences

Despite multiple dazzling defensive plays from Venezuela, Team USA kept its foot on the gas, adding to its lead with its first homer, this time off the bat of Tucker.

Don't count us out!

The Venezuelan squad came around in the fifth in a massive. After José Altuve left the game following a painful HBP, his team notched a run of a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

It scored again on a rocket-powered line drive to Tim Anderson, who made a potential run-saving stop to collect an out.

All even!

Salvador Pérez may very well be the heart and soul of this Venezuelan team, and he ignited his team with a momentous tying RBI to continue to rally.

Venezuela didn't let up. Ronald Acuña Jr, nearly left the yard to dead center field after Pérez's RBI, and although Trout camped under the fly ball, it was more than far enough to score another run for the squad.

Stay tuned for updates!

