Major League Baseball
Theo Epstein returning to Boston Red Sox as 'senior adviser'
Major League Baseball

Theo Epstein returning to Boston Red Sox as 'senior adviser'

Updated Feb. 2, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET

Theo Epstein, who helped orchestrate one of the best runs in Boston Red Sox history, is returning to Fenway Park — but in a different role.

Epstein will serve as a "senior advisor" for Fenway Sports Group, ESPN reported on Friday morning.

"There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era," Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement Friday. "Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of Senior Advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion. With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball. 

"We take great pride in welcoming him to the FSG family and eagerly anticipate the insights and contributions he will bring as we continue to build on the legacy of success he played a pivotal role in helping us shape."

ADVERTISEMENT

Epstein was Boston's general manager from 2003-11, helping guide the franchise to two World Series wins in that span (2004 and 2007). He left Boston after the 2011 MLB season to become the president of the Chicago Cubs, with Chicago later winning the World Series in 2016.

Epstein stepped down from his post with the Cubs after the 2020 season, taking on a consultant role for MLB regarding "on-field matters."

Boston went 78-84 last season, last in the AL East. It last made the playoffs in 2021. The Red Sox are now under the direction of new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who was previously an executive for the Cubs from 2019-23.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes