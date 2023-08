Major League Baseball Phillies beat the Giants 4-3 to increase cushion in NL wild-card race Published Aug. 22, 2023 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval’s glove and into center field, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.



Philadelphia increased its lead to four games over San Francisco in the National League wild-card race. The Giants have lost 12 of their last 16 games.

Craig Kimbrel (7-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.

After a string of Giants relievers frustrated the Phillies, Philadelphia pieced things against Doval (5-4), who entered with 33 saves on the season.

Bryson Stott was hit by a pitch, then advanced to third when Brandon Marsh trickled a ball up the middle. After Marsh stole second, Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked with one out to bring Turner to the plate. With the count 2-2, Turner roped a liner that deflected off Doval’s glove, then to the left of Thairo Estrada at second base. Stott scored the tying run and Marsh followed.

Joc Pederson’s two-run double just past the diving reach of Johan Rojas in the fifth inning looked to be the difference for most of the night. Pederson hit a slicing two-out liner to center field that ticked off the end of Johan Rojas’ glove, rolling to the wall to score Estrada and Wilmer Flores to give the Giants the lead.

Estrada had three hits on the night, and Pederson had two.

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco’s top pitching prospect and ranked as one of the sport’s best overall prospects, made his major league debut, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs in a no-decision on 65 pitches.

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the first inning. It was Harper’s 11th of the season and second in two nights. He was 2-for-3 with a walk.

