Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022 odds: Everything you need to know, best bets 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Major League Baseball's midsummer classics — the Home Run Derby and the 92nd All-Star Game — will be the focus of the sports betting world this week.

We're here to help bettors hit a, well, home run with their wagers on the big game.

Here's everything you need to know about betting on the All-Star Game, including the odds and a pick from FOX Bet's betting expert. For more baseball content, check out the MLB page at FOX Sports.

Home Run Derby Predictions: Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto & others compete | Flippin' Bats Ben Verlander gives his prediction for the 2022 Home Run Derby and decides whether Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Albert Pujols, Ronald Acuna Jr., Juan Soto, Corey Seager, Jose Ramirez or Julio Rodriguez will win.

RELATED: How to Bet Home Run Derby

The hottest team in MLB entering the break is the Seattle Mariners, who have won 14 games in a row, tied with the Atlanta Braves for the longest streak of the season.

The 51-42 Mariners have surged into the second wild-card spot in the American League. They are one win shy of matching the franchise record of 15 wins in a row, set in 2001 when Seattle won 116 regular-season games (tied for most in MLB history with the 1906 Chicago Cubs).

Speaking of streaks, the AL is on an eight-game roll in the ASG (the All-Star Game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic).

The AL holds the lead in All-Star Game wins, 46-43. And the AL has won seven in a row (2003-09) as part of a run of 12 wins in 13 All-Star Games from 1997-2009 (2002 was the infamous 7-7 tie).

Regarding best bets, FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke says betting on the AL is the way to go.

"I can’t pass up taking the American League, winners of the last eight All-Star Games, at +100," said Hemke, who also made his picks to win the HR Derby.

As far as wagering on the total, Hemke pointed out the batters will have some difficulty as the shadows start to set at Dodger Stadium.

"With a total over/under of 4 for the first five innings and the top pitchers going for both teams early, I like the under four runs there," Hemke said. "Also, Dodger Stadium tends to be very tough on hitters due to the local 5 p.m. start time in L.A. The shadows tend to be very tricky for opposing hitters."

PICK: American League (+100 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $20 total) to win All-Star Game

PICK: Under 4 runs scored by both teams in the first five innings

Are you ready to get in on the betting action for the All-Star Game? Head over to FOX Bet and place your wagers now.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.