Mexico leads USA early: WBC live updates and score
The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues on Sunday night, as Mexico takes on the USA in Pool C.
Mexico lost a contested 5-4 game in extra innings to Colombia on Saturday, while the USA beat Great Britain, 6-2.
Here are the top plays from the game!
BOOM
The first batter of the game, Randy Arozarena, was initially called out on a groundball to shortstop but was then ruled safe at first base after a Mexico challenge. Two batters later, Joey Meneses drew first blood for Mexico with a two-run home run to left-center field.
Got one back
Kyle Tucker legged out a triple in the bottom of the second inning. Then Tim Anderson drove in Tucker with an RBI single to right field, getting the USA to within one run.
Stay tuned for updates!
