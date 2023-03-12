Major League Baseball
Mexico leads USA early: WBC live updates and score

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 10:50 p.m. EDT

The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues on Sunday night, as Mexico takes on the USA in Pool C.

Mexico lost a contested 5-4 game in extra innings to Colombia on Saturday, while the USA beat Great Britain, 6-2.

Here are the top plays from the game!

WBC: USA vs. Mexico

BOOM

The first batter of the game, Randy Arozarena, was initially called out on a groundball to shortstop but was then ruled safe at first base after a Mexico challenge. Two batters later, Joey Meneses drew first blood for Mexico with a two-run home run to left-center field.

Joey Meneses cranked a two-run bomb to give Mexico a 2-0 lead over the USA. 

Got one back

Kyle Tucker legged out a triple in the bottom of the second inning. Then Tim Anderson drove in Tucker with an RBI single to right field, getting the USA to within one run.

Stay tuned for updates!

World Baseball Classic
