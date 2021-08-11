Major League Baseball Sights & Sounds: The Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa.

MLB's Field of Dreams Game kicks off Thursday (6 p.m. ET on FOX), with the White Sox and Yankees facing off surrounded by Iowa cornfields.

It promises to be a picturesque evening of great baseball.

But first!

FOX Sports' Ben Verlander is on the ground to be your eyes and ears from the corn. He arrived in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday and immediately got to work exploring the surroundings.

First, he checked out the stadium, set to host 8,000 Iowa residents come Thursday evening.

Ben Verlander gives you a full tour of the reinvented "Field of Dreams" stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FOX!

Then he spent some time hanging out with MLB stars … well, kind of.

And of course, he had to attempt the corn maze. Which he survived.

Also, the baseball action got started Wednesday, with a game featuring youth teams from Chicago and New York.

The players did not disappoint.

Also, Kevin Costner was there. So that's pretty neat.

All in all, the Field of Dreams seems pretty magical.

Stay tuned for more!

