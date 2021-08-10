Major League Baseball Everything you need to know: MLB Field of Dreams Game 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's just like a regular baseball field — except it's a dreamy one.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball will host the Field of Dreams Game, featuring a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, where "Field of Dreams" was filmed.

Here's everything you need to know about the magical festivities set to take place Thursday in Iowa:

What is the Field of Dreams?

"Field of Dreams" is a classic 1989 baseball flick featuring Kevin Costner, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, the old-school Black Sox and Iowa cornfields.

In the film, Costner's character, Ray, begins to see ghosts in the cornfields and hear a voice, telling him, "If you build it, he will come."

Ray's journey brings him face-to-face with former White Sox players and the ghost of his father. In the end, he accomplishes his mission to build a baseball field in the rural area, attracting cars full of fans who come to watch the mythical baseball players showcase their skills on the enchanted field.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the iconic movie is still relevant today, as 8,000 fans will watch the Yankees and White Sox surrounded by the Iowa cornfields.

What time is the game? How can I watch?

The game will take place at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX.

Where is Dyersville? Who will be there?

Dyersville is a small town of approximately 4,100 people in Eastern Iowa. For the game, MLB sold 8,000 tickets — exclusively to Iowa residents. The event Thursday will nearly triple the population of the town.

Where do the Yankees stand?

The Yankees aren't having a bad season, but they're also not having a Yankee-like season.

Or are they?

As of Tuesday afternoon, New York is 62-50, one of 12 teams in the league that have reached 60 wins.

Still, that's merely good enough for third in the AL East, behind the Tampa Bay Rays (68-40) and the rival Boston Red Sox (65-49). The Yankees are third in the wild-card standings, trailing both Boston and the Oakland Athletics (64-48).

Finishing not-at-the-top has become a bit of a trend for the Yankees over the better part of the past decade, considering that New York has won the AL East crown just once since 2013 (2019).

For context, the Yankees won the division in 13 of 17 years from 1996 to 2012.

That said, the Yanks are currently on their hottest streak of the season, having won 16 of their previous 23 games and nine of their past 11.

Where do the White Sox stand?

The White Sox are currently standing tall — very tall.

Chicago has the fourth-best record in the American League (67-46) and sits first in the AL Central, a whopping 10.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Indians (55-55).

However, while the White Sox are currently riding a four-game winning streak, they've faltered in recent weeks, as they are 13-11 in their past 24 games.

Still, it appears that Chicago is well on its way to winning its first AL Central crown since 2008. The White Sox are also on pace to win at least 94 games for the first time since 2005, when they won 99, according to FiveThirtyEight.

And what happened at the conclusion of that 2005 season? A World Series title for the Sox.

How can I get involved?

Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa. Tune in Thursday for more!

