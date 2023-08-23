Major League Baseball
Did Brewers almost acquire Pete Alonso from Mets at trade deadline?
Major League Baseball

Did Brewers almost acquire Pete Alonso from Mets at trade deadline?

Published Aug. 23, 2023 7:37 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso was made available at the trade deadline. That much we learned in the moments afterward. But how close was he to actually being included in the New York Mets' selling spree?

In the eyes of the Milwaukee Brewers, they were within "field-goal range" of acquiring the All-Star first baseman from New York, according to The Athletic. The Brewers were of the understanding that they would have to part with at least one top-five prospect for Alonso, though the Mets felt a deal wasn't close, per the report.

Alonso is in the midst of another big offensive season. Entering Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, he has 39 home runs, 95 RBIs and a .224/.325/.531 slash line. The three-time All-Star turns 29 in December and is a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Brewers, who are in first place in the NL Central at 70-57, have habitually put together an underwhelming lineup under manager Craig Counsell; they're in the bottom half of MLB in runs (552, 20th in MLB) and hits (989, 28th). 

In place of trading for Alonso, Milwaukee acquired first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Santana has tallied six home runs and 13 RBIs but in 21 games with the Brewers but boasts just a .184/.220/.402 slash line.

After gradually descending in the NL wild-card race, the Mets traded several reliable and/or prominent players: right-handed aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham and relievers David Robertson and Dominic Leone.

Barring a miracle late-season push, the Mets (59-68) will miss the playoffs after committing to a roughly $350 million payroll in the offseason, an MLB record.

