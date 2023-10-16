Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez dealing with virus, in lineup for ALCS Game 2 vs. Rangers
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez is dealing with a virus that is causing upset stomach and headache symptoms, according to FOX Sports MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.
Álvarez did not come out of the dugout for team introductions before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Texas Rangers on Sunday. He did start at designated hitter and played the entire game, but he went 0-for-4 and struck out three times — after having one of the fewest three-strikeout game totals in MLB during the regular season — against Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery. The Astros lost the game 2-0.
Álvarez is back in the lineup for Monday's Game 2 (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), batting in the No. 4 spot as designated hitter. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Álvarez is "fine" and feeling better than he did Sunday, via FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar. The 26-year-old Cuba native has become one of the most prolific hitters in the Astros' lineup since his 2019 MLB debut, especially in the postseason, where he has a career .877 OPS and played a major role in Houston's 2022 World Series title run.
That hot October hitting continued into this postseason, as Álvarez hit four home runs in the Astros' four-game AL Division Series win over the Minnesota Twins.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Mattress Mack stands to win $43.4 million if Houston Astros win World Series
ALCS Game 1 highlights: Rangers win 2-0 behind Jordan Montgomery gem
Astros or Rangers? Phillies or Diamondbacks? LCS predictions, 10 burning questions
-
Astros vs. Rangers: Will ALCS showdown ignite a Lone Star State rivalry?
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, ALCS/NLCS series schedule, results
2023 MLB odds: Why you should bet on Astros to win the ALCS, MVP pick
-
2023 MLB odds: Who will win Astros-Rangers Game 1? Pick, prediction
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
José Abreu finally lifting off with Astros: 'That's the player that we knew we signed'
-
Mattress Mack stands to win $43.4 million if Houston Astros win World Series
ALCS Game 1 highlights: Rangers win 2-0 behind Jordan Montgomery gem
Astros or Rangers? Phillies or Diamondbacks? LCS predictions, 10 burning questions
-
Astros vs. Rangers: Will ALCS showdown ignite a Lone Star State rivalry?
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, ALCS/NLCS series schedule, results
2023 MLB odds: Why you should bet on Astros to win the ALCS, MVP pick
-
2023 MLB odds: Who will win Astros-Rangers Game 1? Pick, prediction
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
José Abreu finally lifting off with Astros: 'That's the player that we knew we signed'