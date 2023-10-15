Major League Baseball Ace of clubs: Jordan Montgomery shuts down Astros as Rangers take 1-0 ALCS lead Updated Oct. 16, 2023 12:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

HOUSTON — Deep in the heart of Texas, it was up-and-coming ace Jordan Montgomery who outdueled October veteran Justin Verlander. Just like we all predicted two months ago.

Coming into Sunday night's Rangers-Astros matchup, postseason starters couldn't figure out how to get left-handed slugger Yordan Álvarez out. Right-handers definitely couldn't do it, but neither could the southpaws. Finally, Montgomery had the answer: his apparently unhittable curveball.

Montgomery whiffed Álvarez in all three of their meetings, with that nasty curveball serving as the putaway pitch every single time. Dismantling Houston's biggest slugging threat, as well as retiring the surging José Abreu with a pair of strikeouts, helped Montgomery deliver 6.1 shutout innings in a 2-0 Rangers win over the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

Montgomery on Sunday became the first pitcher in Rangers history with multiple scoreless postseason starts of six-plus innings. He opened Texas' still-unbeaten playoff run (6-0) with seven shutout innings against the Rays in the wild-card round. The veteran, of course, spent the first four months of this season with Cardinals before being dealt to Texas at the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the second time he'd been traded within 12 months, the lefty's departure from the Yankees last summer preventing him from a potential appearance versus the Astros in the 2022 ALCS. They'll likely see him again Friday in Game 5 at Globe Life Field.

The defending champions' best opportunity to fight back in Game 1 came soon after Montgomery walked off the mound. In the eighth inning, José Altuve worked a leadoff walk against reliever Josh Sborz, the All-Star second baseman narrowly missing the chance to face his postseason nemesis, Aroldis Chapman. Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy opted to plug in Chapman for Alex Bregman, who promptly took him deep on a fly ball to left-center field. Talented rookie Evan Carter then silenced the 42,872 in attendance with a tremendous leaping catch against the wall — and then life was completely sucked out of the Astros' dugout. Altuve, who crossed second base right as Carter made the catch but didn't tag it on his way back to first, was called out following a review.

Rangers closer José Leclerc locked down the ninth, as the Astros' inability to hit at home during the regular season leaked into another postseason series.

Houston wasted a relatively strong outing from its 40-year-old ace and fellow trade-deadline acquisition. Verlander slept in as late as possible Sunday, hours before his ALCS Game 1 start against the rival Rangers. Then he spent time with his daughter before shifting to his usual start-day routine. He devoured a chicken Caesar salad, followed by a cheeseburger, then retrieved his pregame Starbucks order before heading to the ballpark for his 36th career postseason start.

These are fewer start-day quirks than Verlander previously deployed over the years. At one point, he used to leave his dirty plate out and nobody was allowed to clean it up or throw it away.

Just like Verlander's pregame routine has been tweaked over the years, so has his performance on the mound.

Rangers' Jordan Montgomery strikes out six over 6.1 scoreless IPs vs. Astros

With more than a week between starts, it was evident Verlander wasn't his sharpest against the Rangers. They made contact early and often, even if that meant their at-bats were littered with foul balls and popups. Their intent was clear: try to make Verlander work, so they could get him off the mound. Verlander didn't generate his first swing and miss until the fourth, when Nathaniel Lowe couldn't resist chasing a low slider. But that represented half the swings and misses the three-time Cy Young winner drew through his first five innings and 71 pitches.

Verlander's biggest mistake came on a slider in the heart of the zone that the Rangers' No. 9 hitter, Leody Taveras, parked in the right field seats for a solo home run in the fifth inning to give Texas a 2-0 lead that held up.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

share