Major League Baseball
Angels reportedly place Lucas Giolito, 4 others on waivers to clear salary
Major League Baseball

Angels reportedly place Lucas Giolito, 4 others on waivers to clear salary

Updated Aug. 29, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Angels are reversing course a month after they bought at the trade deadline. 

Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo López, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk have all been placed on waivers by the Angels, ESPN reported Tuesday. All five players can be claimed as early as Thursday as the Angels seek to get under the luxury-tax threshold, according to ESPN. 

Waiver-claim priority is based on reverse winning percentage, so MLB's worst teams will have the first opportunity to claim these players. It is likeliest they wind up with teams on the periphery of playoff contention, who are higher on the waiver order than the league's best teams.

Shohei Ohtani's torn UCL, Ohtani's future, Angels' oversight & more

Shohei Ohtani's torn UCL, Ohtani's future, Angels' oversight & more

Los Angeles acquired Giolito, López and Grichuk ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, sending a pair of their top prospects to the White Sox in order to get Giolito and López. But the Angels crashed after the deadline, losing seven games in a row to go from three games back of a playoff spot to eight games back in the span of a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angels' struggles have continued through August. They've gone 7-18 in the month, falling to 63-69 as they sit 11.5 games back of a playoff spot entering Tuesday. 

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

Los Angeles also learned earlier in August that Shohei Ohtani suffered a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, ending his season on the mound. He's continued to hit since then, but it hasn't been enough as the Angels made those moves in hopes of getting Ohtani to stay once he becomes a free agent this offseason. In addition, Mike Trout was placed on the injured list again after he was reactivated for two games last week. 

We'll provide more coverage on this story later today.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
Lucas Giolito
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Tennessee Titans Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

2023 Tennessee Titans Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes