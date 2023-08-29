Major League Baseball Angels reportedly place Lucas Giolito, 4 others on waivers to clear salary Updated Aug. 29, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Angels are reversing course a month after they bought at the trade deadline.

Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo López, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk have all been placed on waivers by the Angels, ESPN reported Tuesday. All five players can be claimed as early as Thursday as the Angels seek to get under the luxury-tax threshold, according to ESPN.

Waiver-claim priority is based on reverse winning percentage, so MLB's worst teams will have the first opportunity to claim these players. It is likeliest they wind up with teams on the periphery of playoff contention, who are higher on the waiver order than the league's best teams.

Shohei Ohtani's torn UCL, Ohtani's future, Angels' oversight & more

Los Angeles acquired Giolito, López and Grichuk ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, sending a pair of their top prospects to the White Sox in order to get Giolito and López. But the Angels crashed after the deadline, losing seven games in a row to go from three games back of a playoff spot to eight games back in the span of a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angels' struggles have continued through August. They've gone 7-18 in the month, falling to 63-69 as they sit 11.5 games back of a playoff spot entering Tuesday.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

Los Angeles also learned earlier in August that Shohei Ohtani suffered a torn UCL in his pitching elbow, ending his season on the mound. He's continued to hit since then, but it hasn't been enough as the Angels made those moves in hopes of getting Ohtani to stay once he becomes a free agent this offseason. In addition, Mike Trout was placed on the injured list again after he was reactivated for two games last week.

We'll provide more coverage on this story later today.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Los Angeles Angels Lucas Giolito

share