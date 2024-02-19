Major League Baseball
2024 MLB odds: Multiple ways to bet on Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
2024 MLB odds: Multiple ways to bet on Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Updated Feb. 19, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET

Expectations are through the roof for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their historic offseason.

They signed two-way superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, the largest contract in sports history.

Ohtani will not pitch this season after elbow surgery for a torn UCL, but he can still swing the bat.

L.A. also signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto from Japan.

After the historic spending spree, the Dodgers enter spring training as the favorites to win the World Series.

Sportsbooks are offering many ways to bet on the Dodgers and Ohtani for the 2024 season, so let's look at the current odds.

Dodgers win World Series: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Dodgers win National League pennant: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Dodgers reach National League Championship Series: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)
Dodgers win National League West Division: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)
Dodgers earn National League top seed: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Dodgers regular season Over/Under win total: 103.5

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Dodgers to make 2024 postseason

Yes: -7000 (bet $10 to win $10.14 total)
No: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Shohei Ohtani odds

Wins National League MVP: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Leads MLB in home runs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Leads MLB in hits: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)
Leads MLB in RBIs: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Over/Under 38.5 home runs

Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Under: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Ohtani created a buzz by recently hitting 33 home runs in 76 batting practice swings.

"I was planning ... to swing on the lighter side," Ohtani told reporters through an interpreter. "But I felt like the swings were feeling really good, which is a really good sign. I think it's trending towards me being ready for Opening Day."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich is buying Ohtani stock this offseason.

"Put me down for Over 38.5 homers right now, and let’s continue to handicap these Ohtani props as more hit the market," Sammy P said. "Odds are strong the sportsbooks will get extra creative this year with baseball’s $700 million dollar man."

What do you expect from Ohtani and the Dodgers this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

