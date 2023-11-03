Major League Baseball 2023 World Series: Sights and sounds from Rangers' championship parade Updated Nov. 3, 2023 4:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time in Texas Rangers franchise history, the team is bringing home a World Series victory and the Commissioner's Trophy!

The Rangers are celebrating their long-awaited achievement with a victory parade in Arlington, Texas on Friday. Tens of thousands fans lined up and stacked dozens deep in some areas along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark.

The parade came two days after the Rangers wrapped up the World Series title with a 5-0 win on the road in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It came a week after Texas won the series opener at home on an 11th-inning homer by Adolis García after Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game.

"It's what it's about, the fans," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "They're the reason we do this — why we play. We feed off them and for them to get a championship. That's what makes this special. They're all special, the World Series. But getting the first one, and for this to happen for them, is what makes me feel so good."

"This is why we came back, for the parade," All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien added.

World Series MVP Seager, ALCS MVP García and Rangers players were part of the parade in the entertainment district of Arlington.

"Really tight-knit group, just the ability to be able to come together and compete every night. It's a hard thing to do, and this group was able to do it — and we got to accomplish something special," Seager said.

After starting on the south side of Globe Life Park, the parade went along the side of AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and up around Mark Holtz Lake, named after the late Rangers broadcaster known for his "Hello Win Column!" call. The parade then passed by the Rangers' former ballpark where they played when making their only other World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Players were to address the fans in an outdoor ceremony after the parade wound back to the retractable-roof stadium they have called home since 2020.

"The Texas Rangers' World Series victory is a dream five decades in the making," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

Follow along below with more sights and sounds from Friday's celebration!

"My hope is that it just creates that much more interest and passion in baseball here," Bochy said. "Not that they didn't have it, but when you have a lot of losing seasons, it's difficult for the fans. Our job is to continue this winning. It's great to win this championship. But, you know, we don't want this city to go that much longer without another one."

This is Bochy's fourth World Series title. He won three with the San Francisco Giants, the first in 2010 with a Game 5 clincher in Texas. Bochy was named the Rangers' manager a year ago, when the team was coming off its sixth consecutive losing season.

Best seats in the house!

What a snag!

Even though the season is over, Nathaniel Lowe was still making plays at the parade and fired up the crowd in the process!

Raise the trophy!

Drop the mic!

Seager dropped an epic line that sent his teammates into a frenzy while addressing the crowd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

