Major League Baseball 2024 World Series odds: Braves, Dodgers open as favorites to win the title Published Nov. 1, 2023 11:04 p.m. ET

It's never too early to look ahead at the World Series odds for the 2024 MLB season.

As the Texas Rangers and their fans celebrate the franchise's first World Series title, let's dive into the teams among the favorites to win it all next season.

The Atlanta Braves have opened as the favorites to win the title next season at +600. The Braves are followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are right on Atlanta's heels at +700.

There are four teams – the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and the Rangers – with early odds under +1000.

Here are every team's 2024 World Series odds as baseball begins winter vacation:

Odds to win 2024 World Series *

Atlanta Braves: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Houston Astros: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Texas Rangers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

New York Yankees: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Minnesota Twins: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

San Diego Padres: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Seattle Mariners: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

New York Mets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Boston Red Sox: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Chicago Cubs: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

St. Louis Cardinals: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

San Francisco Giants: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Miami Marlins: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Detroit Tigers: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Chicago White Sox: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kansas City Royals: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Washington Nationals: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Colorado Rockies: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Oakland A's: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

* odds as of 11/1/2023



An early wager can pay off nicely – the Rangers were +4500 entering the season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who fell three wins short of the title, were +12500 entering the season.

Including the Rangers, six of the past seven champions have had preseason odds of +1000 or longer (the 2020 Dodgers at +385 are the exception).

Preseason long-shot bettors had their golden era from 2010-15 when teams with +2000 odds or longer hoisted the trophy:

2015: Royals (+3300)

2014: Giants (+2500)

2013: Red Sox (+2800)

2012: Giants (+2000)

2011: Cardinals (+2500)

2010: Giants (+2500)

The teams with the shortest preseason odds to win it all since 1985 were the Yankees in 1999 (+200) and 2000 (+250).

The longest shots to win the Fall Classic since 1985 were the 1991 Twins (+8000), 2003 Marlins (+7500), 1987 Twins (+5000) and 2002 Angels (+4000).



Which team do you like to win the next World Series? One of the big dogs in the Braves or Dodgers? Or a long shot? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in MLB and other sports.

