Phil Mickelson, 50, surges near the top of PGA Championship leaderboard

Don’t look now, but here comes Lefty.

Phil Mickelson hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His most recent victory in a major was almost eight years ago, when he triumphed at the 2013 British Open.

Yet there the 50-year-old was Friday, surging to the top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson’s 3-under 69 in the second round put him at 5-under for the tournament and gave him the clubhouse lead.

That lead didn't hold, as Louis Oosthuizen rose to the top at 6-under later in the day, with Brooks Koepka at 5-under and others in hot pursuit.

Nonetheless, it was a breath of fresh air to see Mickelson near the top. The storied golfer, who has 44 PGA Tour wins and five major titles on his résumé, has not finished better than tied for 21st at any event this year, with that coming at The Masters.

The reason for his strong play, according to playing partner Jason Day, was simply that Mickelson kept the ball in play.

"There were no foul balls," Day said. "Usually with Phil, you can get some pretty wide ones, and he kept it straight out in front of him."

Mickelson closed strong, shooting a 31 on his final nine holes to surge into a temporary lead. At least one veteran observer expected to see Mickelson contend through the weekend.

"I think he has the bit between his teeth. I think he can do it in these conditions, just like myself," Padraig Harrington said. "I think myself, Phil would find it easier to compete on this style of golf course in these conditions in a major all the time. You can be patient on these courses. It suits … somebody who is thinking."

Harrington was referring to the breezy weather at the Kiawah Island (South Carolina) Golf Resort’s Ocean Course, conditions Harrington said rewarded experience and patience.

Here are some reactions to Mickelson’s amazing run.

