2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field

Updated May. 1, 2024 9:59 a.m. ET

By Vik Chokshi
FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour is back to individual play this weekend, as some of the game's best golfers head to McKinney, Texas, for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The tournament will be played at TPC Craig Ranch, a 7,414-yard par-71 track featuring Bentgrass greens.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is out again this week as he awaits the birth of his first child. If Scheffler is playing, he is usually the favorite, and understandably so, as he's been dominating the game. On a side note, if you want to get in on some Scottie action this week despite him sitting out, you can now bet on whether he will win all four majors this year.

Rory McIlroy, who's also typically one of the favorites to win each tournament he participates in, is also not competing this week. 

So, who does that leave?

Jordan Spieth currently holds the best odds to win the event at +1400. He finished in second place in the 2022 tournament. 

Si Woo Kim sits at second to win it all at +1600. Jason Day, who won last year's tournament, currently is third on the betting board at +2000.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

Jordan Spieth: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Si Woo Kim: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Jason Day: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Alex Noren: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Adam Scott: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tom Hoge: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Stephan Jaeger: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Min Woo Lee: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Byeong Hun An: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Tom Kim: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Sungjae Im: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

* Odds as of 5/1/ 2024

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this event, but long shots are hot in 2024. A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on: 

Byeong Hun An +2500
Keith Michtell +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +4000
Seamus Power +5500
Garrick Higgo +11000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000

PGA Tour
