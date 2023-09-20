College Football Warren Sapp wants to get into coaching, and he wants to do it for Deion Sanders Published Sep. 20, 2023 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders could be adding another Pro Football Hall of Famer to his Colorado coaching staff in the near future.

Warren Sapp, the legendary pass rusher for the Buccaneers and Raiders, was around the Buffaloes' program — along with fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin — in the days leading up to Sanders' Power 5 head coaching debut, a 45-42 upset over defending national runner-up TCU. Sanders, Irvin and Sapp all previously worked together as NFL Network analysts.

But while Irvin has enthusiastically rejoined FOX Sports as one of the co-hosts of the revamped "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless, Sapp has his sights set on a gig coaching defensive linemen for Colorado under Sanders.

Sapp said he is working on completing his college degree before he asks Sanders for a spot on Colorado's staff. He became hooked on coaching thanks to his brief interactions with Colorado's defensive linemen before the TCU game, he told NFL Network host Rich Eisen on Eisen's radio show this week.

"For the first time in my life, I was loved on by some defensive linemen," Sapp said. "They wanted to know the keys to the vault. I've never had somebody shake my pockets like that and ask for the keys to the vault.

"They were willing to work and they infected me. They really infected me. And I told Prime before I left, ‘I'm coming back.' He said, ‘I've got a spot for you.'"

Sapp said he had always been open to coaching but balked at the intense, late hours many college assistant coaches work. Sanders told Eisen recently, however, that he would not require that from Sapp.

"I want him," Sanders said. "Guys like that, the only reason they won't go into coaching is because of the time allocated. I don't need all that. I know him. I know what I need. You don't need to come here and sit around all day. … I think more NFL athletes that have really done it and been successful if they had those types of schedules and understandings, they would [coach]."

Sapp said he is aiming to join Colorado's staff for the 2024 season when Colorado aims to be a national championship contender, as long as they keep improving via the transfer portal and in recruiting. Sanders already has the Buffaloes off to a 3-0 start after they went just 1-11 last season. Sanders is also half-jokingly trying to get his son and Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, an early Heisman Trophy candidate, to try to stay in college another season, though Shedeur is already being viewed in the NFL as a top 2024 draft pick.

"I want to be there next year," Sapp said. "I'm going to get this degree and then I'm going to go out and teach these kids these five steps to the quarterback. I know something about this game, and when you have a quarterback like Shedeur, and if my d-line can go hunt the other quarterback, our chances of winning just went through the roof."

