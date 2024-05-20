College Football
Auburn running back Brian Battie on ventilator after weekend shooting in Florida
College Football

Auburn running back Brian Battie on ventilator after weekend shooting in Florida

Published May. 20, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET

Auburn running back Brian Battie has been hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sarasota, Florida, where his brother was killed and three others injured.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's office said they responded to a strip mall at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, finding a large crowd and multiple shooting victims in the parking lot. The office said in a statement that Tommie L. Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others, who weren't named, were taken to hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze updated Brian Battie's condition in a social media post on Monday.

Battie spent three seasons at South Florida before transferring to Auburn. He ran for 227 yards and a touchdown last season while ranking fourth in the Southeastern Conference in kick return average (23.0 yards).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-7, 168-pounder ran for 1,186 yards in 2022 and finished his South Florida career with 1,842 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A GoFundMe page was started by two women who said they were godmothers of the Battie brothers. The page had raised nearly $60,000 by Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football rankings: Ohio State, Texas atop post-spring top 25

College football rankings: Ohio State, Texas atop post-spring top 25

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes