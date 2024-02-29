Top NFL prospect Tyler Owens doesn't 'believe in space' or 'other planets'
Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the quickest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and is widely considered to be one of the fastest prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, is already making headlines by revealing to reporters his unique cosmic views.
"I don't believe in space," Owens said Thursday. "I don't think there's, like, other planets and stuff like that."
Owens went on to share that he subscribes to flat-earth theories that he considers "interesting" and having "valid points."
Owens spent five seasons in college, having spent three seasons at Texas before transferring to Texas Tech prior to the 2022 season. In 2023, Owens totaled 30 tackles and two pass breakups as a fifth-year senior.
