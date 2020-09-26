College Football Social Media Reacts To Texas' Thriller 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The state of Texas has produced wild comeback victories for the second week in a row.

A week after the Dallas Cowboys stormed back from a 20-0 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win 40-38, the madness found its way down to the collegiate level.

The Texas Longhorns pulled off an improbable victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock by the score of 63-56 in what is sure to be one of the wildest games of this college football season.

The Longhorns trailed by 15 points with 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter before storming back to force overtime and eventually win.

The dynamic play of Sam Ehlinger carried the Longhorns to victory, with the Texas QB producing six total touchdowns.

He joins Colt McCoy as the only quarterback in the history of the Texas football program to have multiple games with five passing touchdowns.

And with Ehlinger dominating, Texas did something that they weren't able to do in their last 39 games.

Of course with a wild comeback victory like this, social media was surely on fire with reactions after the game.

Take a look down below at some of the best reactions.

