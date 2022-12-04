College Football
College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines
College football odds: CFP semifinal early lines

1 hour ago

The College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal pairings for Dec. 31 are set.

It'll be No. 1 Georgia (13-0) against No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Michigan (13-0) against No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl.

The winners will play for the national championship Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here's everything you need to know about the CFP semifinals — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

FIESTA BOWL CFP SEMIFINAL

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan at Glendale, Ariz. (4 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN)

Point spread: Michigan -9.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise TCU covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -360 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); TCU +295 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60 points scored by both teams combined

RJ Young dives deep into the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

PEACH BOWL CFP SEMIFINAL

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia at Atlanta (8 p.m. Dec. 31, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -6.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Ohio State covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Ohio State +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

