College Football Michigan promoting QBs coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator Updated Feb. 2, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has found his offensive coordinator.

According to FOX Sports College Football Reporter Bruce Feldman, Michigan is promoting quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator. Campbell will call plays for the Wolverines.

Campbell, 37, has been on Michigan's coaching staff since 2022, serving as an offensive assistant in 2022 and quarterbacks coach last season. He previously had stints at Penn State (2017-19) and Old Dominion (2020-21).

With Campbell as quarterbacks coach — and Moore as offensive coordinator — Michigan's offense averaged 213.7 passing yards (sixth in the Big Ten), 169.1 rushing yards (third), 382.7 total yards (fifth) and 35.9 points (second) per game this season. Michigan went undefeated (15-0 overall and 10-0 in Big Ten play) en route to winning the 2024 College Football Playoff, its first title since 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere on the coaching front, Michigan is in search of a new defensive coordinator and special teams coach, as Jesse Minter (DC) and Jay Harbaugh (ST) followed former head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator since 2022, while Jay Harbaugh was on the coaching staff in some capacity since 2015, when Jim Harbaugh originally took over.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Michigan Wolverines

share