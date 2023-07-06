College Football Former Heisman winner Mark Ingram II to join FOX Sports' 'Big Noon Kickoff' cast Published Jul. 6, 2023 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another Heisman Trophy winner is set to join the FOX Sports family.

Mark Ingram II, who enjoyed a standout three-year career at Alabama and became the first player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy in 2009, is set to join FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this upcoming college football season.

Ingram will join analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone at 10 a.m. ET Saturdays on FOX ahead of Big Noon Saturday.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family," said FOX Sports President of Production and Operations Brad Zager. "Mark's infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team. With him on board, Big Noon Kickoff will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingram, who played an integral role in Alabama's re-emergence as a college football powerhouse, is one of the most accomplished running backs in recent college football history. The former Heisman winner totaled 3,324 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns from 2008-10, while also leading the Crimson Tide to a victory in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

"I'm thrilled to join FOX Sports and Big Noon Kickoff", Ingram said. "I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football. I'm ready for the fall!"

Following his memorable collegiate career, Ingram went on to become a 2011 first-round draft selection of the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career. During his time in New Orleans, Ingram earned two Pro Bowl nods in 2014 and 2017. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2019 campaign and put together an outstanding season, once again being named to the Pro Bowl.

After two years in Baltimore, Ingram signed with the Houston Texans and was traded back to the Saints midway through the 2021 season.

Ingram has totaled 8,111 rushing yards, 65 rushing touchdowns, 303 catches, 2,125 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns throughout his NFL career. He is the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

share