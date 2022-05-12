College Football
Dylan Raiola's commitment cements Ohio State as the place for QBs Dylan Raiola's commitment cements Ohio State as the place for QBs
College Football

Dylan Raiola's commitment cements Ohio State as the place for QBs

2 hours ago

By RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Writer

Dylan Raiola is the No. 3 quarterback recruit, the No. 8 overall recruit and the first commitment for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 recruiting class.

He's also the latest to signal a shift in where the moniker of QBU belongs: Columbus, Ohio.

Raiola is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound rising junior who is set to play his first season at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, after putting together an outstanding 2021 for the Burleson (Texas) High School Elks, with whom his head coach was none other than Jon Kitna.

Kitna watched Raiola throw for 3,243 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 65.1% completion rate.

"There’s not a throw he can’t make," Kitna told 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

That is the kind of talent that has routinely picked Ohio State in the College Football Playoff era.

You can watch the "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Since being tapped by Urban Meyer to run the offense at OSU, Ryan Day has surrounded himself with a handful of the best quarterbacks in the sport over the past four years, from Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. 

And that's without acknowledging that before they were a Tiger, a Gator and a Longhorn, respectively, Joe Burrow, Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers were Buckeyes. What's more, when Day tapped Haskins for the starting job in 2018, Haskins was so good that Buckeyes fans were not upset about Burrow later putting together one of the best seasons ever by a college quarterback.

For decades, the Buckeyes' offense prided itself on the ability to run the ball. Now the Buckeyes toss the ball all over the yard, and offensive skill players have taken note.

While the Ohio State aerial assault has been appreciated at the collegiate level and acknowledged by the NFL, which just selected a pair of Buckeyes receivers in the first round for the first time since 2007, it's worth noting that every QB who has started multiple games for Day has been named a Heisman finalist and selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Ohio State lands 5-star QB prospect Dylan Raiola

Ohio State lands 5-star QB prospect Dylan Raiola
RJ Young breaks down the commitment of 5-star QB Dylan Raiola to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Raiola joins elite company as yet another top-50 QB to commit to the Buckeyes under Ryan Day.

And now, with the top QB in the 2024 class brushing off his father’s alma mater — where his father is a legend and his uncle coaches the offensive line — heads are turning once again toward Columbus.

Raiola’s father is former Detroit Lions center and Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic was an All-American in Lincoln, and his No. 54 jersey is on display at Memorial Stadium. He is not just Nebraska’s first Rimington Award winner but also the first recipient of the crown for the nation’s best center.

Donovan Raiola, Dylan’s uncle, was on hand when the Raiolas visited Lincoln, and even with all those family ties and the mystique of Nebraska football, Dylan chose Big Ten rival Ohio State.

The Buckeyes recruit like an SEC team, and it's only a matter of time before they're back in the CFP playing against one.

The only thing left to do in the Day era is win the whole damn thing.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young, and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Superteams: What if college football's transfer portal didn't exist?
College Football

Superteams: What if college football's transfer portal didn't exist?

1 day ago
Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola
College Football

Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola

2 days ago
Ex-Michigan defensive back transferring to Duke
College Football

Ex-Michigan defensive back transferring to Duke

4 days ago
Buckeyes primed for national title run despite draft losses
College Football

Buckeyes primed for national title run despite draft losses

May 5
Spring Top 25 and takeaways: How long before USC competes with SEC?
College Football

Spring Top 25 and takeaways: How long before USC competes with SEC?

May 5
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes