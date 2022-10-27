College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Virginia Tech-NC State
College Football

38 mins ago

No. 24 NC State Wolfpack will host a struggling Virginia Tech team for Week 9 of the college football season. 

NC State is coming off a two-touchdown loss to No. 18 Syracuse in Week 7. The Wolfpack's only losses came against ranked teams, as they also fell to No. 5 Clemson in Week 5. 

It has been a rough go for the Hokies, who are 2-5 on the season. They are coming into this matchup on the heels of four-consecutive losses. 

Can Virginia Tech get back on track on the road against an ACC opponent?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Virginia Tech and NC State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: NC State -13.5 (NC State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)
Moneyline: NC State -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Virginia Tech +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined 

Thu 11:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Virginia Tech Hokies
VT
24
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Virginia Tech is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) and 2-5 straight up (SU), while NC State is 2-5 ATS and 5-2 SU this season.

The Hokies are 9-2 ATS and 8-2-1 straight up against the Wolfpack since 1986 and 18-20 ATS and 9-10 SU against ACC opponents since 2018. 

The Wolfpack are 6-5 ATS and 10-1 SU as a 10-15-point favorite under Dave Doeren and 25-22 ATS and 42-5 SU as a home favorite under Doeren. 

