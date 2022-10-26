College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Notre Dame-Syracuse
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Notre Dame-Syracuse

19 mins ago

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Syracuse Orange for a college football Week 9 showdown.

The 4-3 Irish are coming off a 44-21 win against UNLV. The Orange fell for the first time this season in a Week 8 battle that came down to the wire. They lost 27-21 to the Clemson Tigers in a game that they led most of the way.

Which squad adds a W to the win column in Week 9 — the Irish or the Orange?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Notre Dame and Syracuse from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Syracuse -3 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Syracuse -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Notre Dame +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
16
Syracuse Orange
SYR

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Orange are coming off a brutal defeat at home against Clemson, a game Syracuse led 21-10 at the half. 

The Tigers rushed for 293 yards, something Notre Dame (47th in the country in rushing yards per game) will look to exploit. Syracuse easily covered the 14-point spread. All season, the Orange have been a machine against the spread, going 6-1 in that category. That's second best in the country. 

There might be a tug of war on the spread. But anytime it moves to Syracuse -3, sharp bettors will pound the Irish. After a non-cover victory against UNLV, Notre Dame has a massive game next week against undefeated Clemson. 

An Irish loss here and then a loss against Clemson puts the 4-3 Irish in major jeopardy of missing a bowl game. 

PICK: Notre Dame (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Florida-Georgia, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Florida-Georgia, pick

41 mins ago
Utah vs. Washington State, Ohio State vs. Penn State, more we're watching in Week 9
College Football

Utah vs. Washington State, Ohio State vs. Penn State, more we're watching in Week 9

1 hour ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 playing College Football Pick 6 in Week 9
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 playing College Football Pick 6 in Week 9

4 hours ago
Why C.J. Stroud plays like he has a point to prove
College Football

Why C.J. Stroud plays like he has a point to prove

5 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Scouting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top QB prospects
National Football League

2023 NFL Draft: Scouting Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and other top QB prospects

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes