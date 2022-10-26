College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Notre Dame-Syracuse 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Syracuse Orange for a college football Week 9 showdown.

The 4-3 Irish are coming off a 44-21 win against UNLV. The Orange fell for the first time this season in a Week 8 battle that came down to the wire. They lost 27-21 to the Clemson Tigers in a game that they led most of the way.

Which squad adds a W to the win column in Week 9 — the Irish or the Orange?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Notre Dame and Syracuse from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Syracuse -3 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Syracuse -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Notre Dame +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Orange are coming off a brutal defeat at home against Clemson, a game Syracuse led 21-10 at the half.

The Tigers rushed for 293 yards, something Notre Dame (47th in the country in rushing yards per game) will look to exploit. Syracuse easily covered the 14-point spread. All season, the Orange have been a machine against the spread, going 6-1 in that category. That's second best in the country.

There might be a tug of war on the spread. But anytime it moves to Syracuse -3, sharp bettors will pound the Irish. After a non-cover victory against UNLV, Notre Dame has a massive game next week against undefeated Clemson.

An Irish loss here and then a loss against Clemson puts the 4-3 Irish in major jeopardy of missing a bowl game.

PICK: Notre Dame (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

