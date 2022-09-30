National Football League College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to face the 3-1 Razorbacks in a battle of two top 25 teams.

After a heartbreaking loss against the Texas A&M Aggies in Dallas in Week 4, the Razorbacks are in for another tough game against the undefeated Crimson Tide. Quarterback Bryce Young & Co. have been just about perfect this season. The Tide's only real test was against Texas in Week 2 that they ended up winning 20-19.

Bama has won the last 15 matchups between the two. The Razorbacks' last win against the Tide was in 2006.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Alabama-Arkansas game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ):

No. 2 Alabama @ No. 20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -17 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Arkansas +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The only thing that has slowed the Crimson Tide is the heat.

Alabama struggled in sweltering 90-degree Austin three weeks ago, but it’s been smooth sailing everywhere else. Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt are no juggernauts, but 55-0, 63-7 and 55-3 final scores tell no lie.

This is one of the best defenses that Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa, and I envision a lot of problems for the Arkansas offense. Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three scores in last year’s meeting, but Alabama led by double digits for most of the game.

And Bama’s defense is much better this year.

I like the Tide by three touchdowns in Fayetteville.

PICK: Alabama -17 (-110 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17 points

