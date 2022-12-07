College Football College football odds Week 15: How to bet Army-Navy 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights will face off in their annual end-of-year showdown in Week 15 of the college football season.

Navy comes into this contest after stunning UCF 17-14 in Week 12. However, the season for the Midshipmen has been lackluster. Though they were able to keep a few of their matchups competitive, their overall record is 4-7.

The 5-6 Black Knights haven't fared much better this season. They started their 2022 campaign by losing four of their first five games. However, the Knights enter this rivalry with the Midshipmen riding a two-game winning streak.

Navy leads the all-time series 62–53–7, which dates back to 1890.

Which squad will add another tally to the win column in Week 15 — the Midshipmen or the Black Knights?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Navy and Army, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Army vs Navy (3 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Navy -1.5 (Navy favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Army covers)

Moneyline: Navy -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Army -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 33.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The college football regular season officially ends this weekend with the annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia. This will be the 123rd meeting in the most traditional rivalry in the sport. Neither team is bowl eligible, so pride — as usual — will be the motivating force this weekend.

The Under has hit in 41 of the last 50 games featuring at least one service academy, including 16 straight in the Army-Navy game. Both offenses generally attempt to run the ball to generate offense. Army has only 92 pass attempts this season, while Navy has 122. Both teams have completed only 43% of their handful of pass attempts per game. With this style of play, these squads kick field goals and punt more than they go for it on fourth down. The point total for this game is just 33.5, and that is insanely low. However, it would have hit in four of the last five games between these football teams.

The wager I’m eying for this game is Army +1.5.

The Black Knights are better on offense. They are 17th in red zone touchdown rate and rarely get into third and long situations. Their offense tends to stay on track. Navy’s defense, though, has been surprisingly good against the run, but the Midshipmen rank 117th in allowing explosive rushing attempts. They also rank 71st in defensive points per drive and are susceptible to allowing deep pass completions. I can see Army hitting an explosive pass play in this game.

Navy’s offense hasn't been good this season. That unit ranks 92nd in points per drive and 117th in explosive play rate. While Army’s defense isn’t great at all, Navy has trouble scoring against most teams.

Finally, Navy has four wins this season, and only one of those four wins had a post-game win expectancy of 26% percent. It’s very easy to see a path to Navy going 1-11. Meanwhile, Army has five convincing wins.

Army is the better team, and I’ll take the Knights here.

PICK: Army (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

