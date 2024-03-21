College Basketball 2024 March Madness odds: Which conference will win the national title? Published Mar. 21, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

March Madness also represents a clash of the conferences.

There are a variety of ways to wager on this year's tournament. You can bet on each matchup's spread, moneyline and point total. There are also countless futures markets where bettors can place wagers. Think teams' odds to make the Sweet 16, the number of No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four, and the outright championship winner.

There's also another interesting March Madness market for fans and bettors to dive into. You can wager on the conference from which the eventual national champion will emerge.

Let's check out the odds:

CONFERENCE OF 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPION: *

Big East: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Big 12: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Big Ten: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

SEC: + 500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

ACC: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Pac 12: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

WCC: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)

Mountain West: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

American Athletic: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Atlantic 10: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Missouri Valley: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Sun Belt: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Big West: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

NEC: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Ivy League: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

WAC: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Southland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

CAA: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

* odds as of 3/21/2024

