College Basketball
2024 March Madness odds: Which conference will win the national title?
College Basketball

2024 March Madness odds: Which conference will win the national title?

Published Mar. 21, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET

March Madness also represents a clash of the conferences.

There are a variety of ways to wager on this year's tournament. You can bet on each matchup's spread, moneyline and point total. There are also countless futures markets where bettors can place wagers. Think teams' odds to make the Sweet 16, the number of No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four, and the outright championship winner.

There's also another interesting March Madness market for fans and bettors to dive into. You can wager on the conference from which the eventual national champion will emerge.

Let's check out the odds:

ADVERTISEMENT

CONFERENCE OF 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPION: *

Big East: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Big 12: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Big Ten: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)
SEC: + 500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
ACC: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Pac 12: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
WCC: +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)
Mountain West: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)
American Athletic: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Atlantic 10: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Missouri Valley: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Sun Belt: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Big West: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
NEC: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Ivy League: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
WAC: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Southland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
CAA: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

* odds as of 3/21/2024

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 March Madness expert predictions: Bracket picks for tournament, Final Four

2024 March Madness expert predictions: Bracket picks for tournament, Final Four

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes