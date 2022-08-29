Boxing Boxing odds: How to bet Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz will battle in a Premier Boxing Champions heavyweight fight Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Ruiz, 32, is 34-2-0 with 22 knockouts; Ortiz, 43, is 33-2-0 with 28 KOs. The WBC world title eliminator match is available on FOX Sports PBC pay per view.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ruiz Jr.-Ortiz bout and a pick from our betting expert (all odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Ruiz-Ortiz

ANDY RUIZ JR. (34-2-0, 22 KOs) VS. LUIS RUIZ (33-2-0, 28 KOs)

Undercard 9 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX PPV

All odds at FOX Bet

FIGHT WINNER

Ruiz: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total)

Ortiz: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

TOTAL ROUNDS OVER/UNDER: 9.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

WILL FIGHT GO DISTANCE (12 rounds)?

Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

No: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)

WINNER BY KO, TKO OR DQ

Ruiz: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Ortiz: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)



WINNER BY DECISION OR TECHNICAL DECISION

Ruiz: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Ortiz: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

TIE OR TECHNICAL TIE

+2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

FOX Bet Trading Operations Associate Matthew Griffe said the length of the bout could determine the winner.

If Ruiz is in shape, he could end the fight with a knockout, Griffe said. But the longer the fight, the more beneficial to Ortiz.

"Ruiz vs. Ortiz has the promise of a vintage heavyweight slugfest between two mainstays at the top of the division," Griffe said. "The main question here is, which Ruiz will enter the ring after his year-plus layoff?

"A focused, in-shape Ruiz could send the crowd home early and oddsmakers anticipate this being the case as he currently stands as the heavy favorite. Ortiz is a crafty veteran, however, and maybe he has one last run in him at 43 years old."

PICK: Andy Ruiz Jr. by decision (+275 at FOX Bet)

Ruiz is a former holder of multiple heavyweight titles when he upset Anthony Joshua by technical knockout in June 2019 at New York's Madison Square Garden. Ruiz claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles with the victory, becoming the first male boxer of Mexican heritage to win a world heavyweight title.

Joshua got revenge by beating Ruiz in a unanimous decision six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Ortiz, who held the WBA interim heavyweight title in 2015-16, suffered both of his defeats to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, the most recent coming on Nov. 23, 2019.

Since the second loss to Wilder, Ortiz has won his two fights by first-round knockout and a TKO.

The undercard features Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores and Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezzrel Corrales.

Are you ready for the Ruiz-Ortiz fight? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from Boxing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.