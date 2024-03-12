Boxing Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Boxing Match odds Published Mar. 12, 2024 12:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What happens when you pit a 57-year-old revered ex-undisputed heavyweight champion of the world against a 27-year-old young, brash internet celebrity/boxer?

Most likely, the spectacle of the summer, which could lead fans straight to the sportsbook in the week leading up to the Olympics.

Last Thursday, it was announced that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul would square off in a boxing match on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson, who holds the record for youngest heavyweight champion, last fought in an eight-round exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Iron Mike is one of the most feared fighters in history, with a professional record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

Paul, the internet phenom turned boxer, is coming off of two first-round knockouts of actual professional boxers in Ryan Bourland and Andre August. Prior to that, Paul's previous opponents ran the gambit from retired UFC stars to a retired NBA player.

He holds a record of 9-1, with his lone loss coming against British reality TV star Tommy Fury, whose half-brother — and current WBC heavyweight champion — Tyson Fury, was actually named after Mike Tyson himself.

So, who should be favored in this duel between the "Problem Child" and last century's "Kid Dynamite"?

Let's dive into the hypothetical odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jake Paul set to fight Mike Tyson on July 20

ODDS TO WIN BOXING MATCH*

Jake Paul: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Mike Tyson: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

*hypothetical odds as of 3/8/2024

Well, the early odds have Paul as the heavy favorite, most likely because he is thirty years younger. Tyson will be 58-years-old by the time of the fight, and in combat sports, that type of disadvantage is often too much to overcome.

But as we saw in the movie "Rocky Balboa," never count out a powerful ex-champion who may have something to prove.

Last week, Keyshawn Johnson appeared on "Undisputed" and shared why he feels Jake Paul has a lot to fear when he steps into the ring with Iron Mike.

"[Jake Paul] is in the ring with a dude who did that for a living! If you [Skip Bayless] get on a football field with me, it's not going to be the same, because I did that for a living. If I try to be a journalist like you all the time, you're probably going to win. But, he is going up against a guy that all he did for his life … was box."

"I don't know Jake Paul's chin level, I don't know if he can take a shot or whatever the case may be, but Mike Tyson is not going to lose to him."

Who are you backing in the battle of the ages? FOX Sports will update you as the story unfolds!

