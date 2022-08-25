Boxing Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view.

Both Ruiz (36-2) and Ortiz (33-2-2) know how to swing the leather, and fireworks are all but certain come the first weekend of September.

Here's everything you need to know before the monumental heavyweight clash.

What's on the line?

Bragging rights.

Both Ruiz and Ortiz have touched heavyweight belts in the past, but in this fight, instead of defending a belt, both heavyweight juggernauts are looking to climb their way back into title contention.

How can I watch?

What is Ruiz's career status?

A little over three years ago, Ruiz was shockingly on top of the boxing world.

Ruiz, 32, became the first Mexican boxer to win a heavyweight strap when he TKO'd Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden on June 1, 2019, snatching the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles from the massive favorite.

However, in the immediate rematch on Dec. 7 of the same year, Joshua won a unanimous decision at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz bounced back in his next fight, defeating Chris Arreola via unanimous decision on May 1 of last year.

What is Ortiz's career status?

The 43-year-old Ortiz only has two losses to his name, and both came against the same fighter: former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.

Outside of those defeats, Ortiz has lived up to his "King Kong" nickname, earning 28 knockouts in his 33 career wins. His most recent loss to Wilder came on Nov. 23, 2019, but in two bouts since then, he knocked out Alexander Flores in the first round in Nov. 2020, and TKO'd Charles Martin on the first day of 2022.

