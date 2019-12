LOOK: Texas Rangers introduce new jerseys for 2020 season: Red on Fridays, Baby Blues on Sunday

A new ballpark next season won’t be the only new thing for the Texas Rangers in 2020.

The Rangers introduced changes to their uniforms on Wednesday that include brining red and baby blue back into the mix in a big way.

The teams will wear red uniforms exclusively on Friday home games and every Sunday home game at Globe Life Field, the Rangers will be going old-school by bringing back a version of baby blue uniforms.

The jerseys will include a patch to commemorate the inaugural season at Globe Life Field and will bring back a script font that reads “Rangers” on the home white and baby blue uniforms.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Texas Rangers fan.

Fridays will be red hot. pic.twitter.com/RiDLEERrh8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 4, 2019