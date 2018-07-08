HIGHLIGHTS: Walker IV impresses in Spurs first summer league game
Check out the highlights below of the San Antonio Spurs first summer league game of the season against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas.
The Spurs fell 86-76 to the Pacers, Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV impressed with 15 points.
San Antonio guard Derrick White dropped in a game-high 19 points.
First game of @NBASummerLeague in the books. #SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/xtQZso0T8M
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 8, 2018
